Larsa Pippen Showcases Her Sexy Hourglass Figure In Skintight Leopard-Print Dress

Larsa Pippen flaunted her jaw-dropping, hourglass figure for her two million Instagram followers in her latest photo. Her outfit was from a clothing company called Pretty Little Thing, which she tagged in the post.

The reality TV star stunned in a leopard-print dress. The garment was skintight and hugged every inch of her curvy physique. The top of the dress was strapless and flaunted Larsa’s ample assets. The garment was extremely short, extending just to the top of her sculpted legs. She paired the ensemble with a set of high heels with clear material covering the tops of her feet.

The influencer accessorized with a watch featuring a bright red band and a pair of diamond earrings. She styled her hair in multiple, tight braids that started at her hairline, and she let two of the braids lay across her decolletage, drawing even more attention to her ample bust.

The snap was taken near a bathroom and a sink was visible in the background as Larsa posed in the army green doorway of the room.

The model’s left leg was slightly bent with her knee pointed towards the camera. Her right leg was perfectly straight as she shifted her weight to that side of her body, accentuating her pert derrière and slim waist. Larsa placed both hands on the edges of the doorframe, leaving her arms bent at a right angle. She maintained a neutral expression as she shot a seductive gaze at the camera.

Larsa’s fans quickly made their way to the comments section of the post to show their appreciation for her sexy physique and tantalizing outfit. Some were amazed by how stunning she looked at 46 years old.

“You look so good it’s crazy, can’t believe you’re in your 40’s,” one fan admired.

“You look amazing! Thanks for making my day so much better,” another person wrote.

“You’re gorgeous in anything you wear,” a third fan gushed.

The pic racked up over 5,000 likes and nearly 100 comments in under an hour after it went live.

Larsa has been showing off her voluptuous physique a lot lately, as reported by The Inquisitr. She recently sizzled in an all-black bodysuit that featured a mesh cutout down the middle. The design displayed her insane cleavage as she casually stood in front of an eye-catching statue. Her fans obsessed over the picture and gave the model nearly 19,000 likes and almost 300 comments soon after it was posted.