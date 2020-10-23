Kelly Clarkson Chows Down On Avocado Toast While Wearing A Snug Black T-Shirt

Kelly loved the spicy dish.

Kelly Clarkson chowed down on a large piece of loaded avocado toast during an episode of her talk show this week. The former American Idol winner made her fans laugh as she dug into the meal while wearing a snug t-shirt.

In the video, which was posted to the Instagram account of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the singer is seen putting the finishing touches on her food as she impatiently declares that she and her guests, one of which was Dancing With The Stars pro Cheryl Burke, eat their creations.

Kelly holds her plate up high and grabs ahold of the thick piece of toast before shoving it into her mouth happily. When she put her food back down there was white sauce smeared over her lips.

After taking a bite, her virtual guest laughed over the fact that Kelly didn’t use a knife or fork to eat the delicious treat. “We serve up nothing but class here,” she joked before revealing how tasty she found the meal to be, claiming that she loved how spicy it tasted.

In the clip, Kelly opted for a tight black t-shirt with short sleeves to showcase her toned arms. The top appeared to featured a scooped neckline that showed off her chest.

She added a blue apron that was tied tightly around her slim waist. When the camera panned out, it was revealed that The Voice judge was also wearing a flowing skirt and dark boots with a chunky heel. She accessorized the sexy, yet casual, style with layered chains around her neck and a pair of large gold hoop earrings.

She wore her long, sandy blonde hair parted to the side and pinned back at the sides. The locks were styled in voluminous curls that spilled over her shoulders.

The 729,000-plus followers on the talk show’s account couldn’t seem to get enough of Kelly’s snack video. The clip was viewed more than 56,000 times within the first 18 hours after it was published to her feed. Her supporters also left nearly 40 comments on the post.

“That’s the only way to eat it…YOU JUST GO FOR IT!” one follower wrote.

“I love that you and your guests make it your own. Awesome and so entertaining,” remarked another.

“Just another reason why I love you!” a third user gushed.

“This is why you are life goals lol you’re never fake about anything,” a fourth comment read.

Kelly recently delighted her followers when she posed in a black Fleetwood Mac t-shirt and a stunning black leather skirt.