Golf Hottie Paige Spiranac Rocks Cropped Cardigan & Yoga Pants While Addressing The ‘Elephant In The Room’

Paige Spiranac finally made her return to Instagram after a six-day hiatus. The professional golfer and model was back in full force, showing off her fit figure in a sexy outfit that attracted the attention of her 2.9 million fans.

The sultry new shot captured Paige in the middle of practice. In her caption, she revealed to fans that she was at X-Golf and said she had the “best time.” Paige posed in front of a golf simulator and held a club in her hands. She stood slightly off-center, gazing into the camera with a small smirk on her face. Paige opted for an alluring outfit that hugged her curves in all the right ways.

On her upper half, Paige sported a tiny blue cardigan. It had a scooped neckline that showed off her ample bust and long sleeves, which clung tightly to her slender arms. The piece buttoned down the center, and in her caption, Paige addressed the “elephant in the room,” confessing that she was not sure how one button came undone. The garment was cropped near her ribs, and its short length teased a peek of her flat tummy.

Paige teamed the top with a pair of yoga pants that were equally formfitting. They were made of a light, heathered fabric that was tight on her shapely thighs. The garment stretched snugly above her navel, highlighting her tiny waist and hourglass curves. She wore a bold, black polish on her nails, directing more attention to her toned midsection.

Paige styled her long, blond locks with a deep side part and wore pigtail braids that tumbled over her shoulders, grazing the top of her chest. A loose piece of hair escaped, framing her face.

Her fans were quick to flood the post with praise. Within an hour of going live on Paige’s feed, it amassed more than 35,000 likes and 450-plus comments. Several Instagram users complimented her fit figure while a few more commented on the open button.

“Lol You are Hilarious!! I did not even notice until pointed it out….. but I also don’t mind it,” one follower wrote, adding a set of heart-eye emoji to the end of their comment.

“Learning to play golf with you must be very easy,” a second social media user exclaimed, adding a few red hearts to the end of their comment.

“Hello my beautiful Paige, you are simply radiant my beautiful blonde. Have a nice Friday at golf,” another added.

“So gorgeous and beautiful. I love you,” a fourth complimented with a string of flame emoji.