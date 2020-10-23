Qimmah Russo Shows Off Fit Physique In Yellow Bandeau Top And Skimpy Black Panties

American fitness trainer Qimmah Russo updated her Instagram account with some revealing new photos of herself on Thursday, October 22, stunning plenty of her 1.6 million followers.

The 26-year-old Q-Flex Fitness founder was photographed outdoors for the four-photo slideshow. She sat on a countertop as she switched between a number of playful and sultry poses.

In the first image, the model posed with her body facing the camera as she leaned back into both arms. Her legs were parted and she wore a soft facial expression as she stared directly at the camera’s lens. The second snapshot displayed her as she grabbed a bottle of Royals Essence rose angel body oil. She leaned back into her left arm this time, and smiled widely as her eyes averted the camera’s lens. She stood up straight in the third photo, pushing her chest forward as she again smiled widely, emitting a happy energy. The fourth image zoomed in on the Royals Essence bottle.

Her short raven locks were parted to the right and seemingly pulled back into two ponytails. Her long nails looked to be painted with a nude polish.

Qimmah’s chest was on show as she rocked a skimpy yellow bandeau top that tightly wrapped around her busty assets. The garment, which had the word “Super” written on it in red, revealed a hint of cleavage, drawing eyes to her bosom.

She paired the top with scanty black panties that accentuated her curvy hips and bodacious booty. The briefs’ thin side-straps called attention to her chiseled core as they were raised up past her hipbones.

In the post’s caption, she promoted Royals Essence, which specializes in manufacturing essential oils. She also provided users with a discount code for the company’s products.

The eye-catching photoset quickly proved to be a hit with social media users, as it accumulated more than 41,000 likes since going live less than a day ago. Hundreds of fans also took to the comments section to praise the model on her sculpted form, her stunning looks, and her revealing ensemble.

“God did it right with this one for real,” one individual wrote, filling their comment with a series of heart-eye emoji.

“Gorgeous, love that smile beautiful,” chimed in another admirer.

“You are my favorite person to follow on Instagram, so much confidence and self love,” a third fan asserted.

“Girl you are something else with your cute self,” a fourth user admitted, adding a number of pink-heart and fire emoji.

The beauty has shared many smoking-hot looks with Instagram this week. On October 21, she posted some images in which she rocked a barely-there string bikini. That series received more than 23,000 likes, so far.