Ariana Grande Fans Think She’s Shading Ex-Boyfriend Pete Davidson In Latest Song

Ariana Grande dropped her new video “positions” last night, and fans are already speculating that the singer may be shading her ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson in the lyrics.

In the new clip, which already counts over 11 million views, Grande takes over the Oval Office and can be seen holding imaginary press conferences, giving out orders, and walking her dogs around the White House.

As expected, fans immediately took to social media to react to the new visuals, with some pointing out a specific line seemingly aimed at Davidson.

“Heaven sent you to me, I’m just hoping I don’t repeat history,” Grande sings at the beginning of the song.

In the line, the singer can be heard breaking down the word “repeat,” and seems to be separating the syllable “peat” in an effort to make it sound like her ex-boyfriend’s first name.

“Ariana did not just split repeat to sound like re–PETE hahahah so smart #POSITIONS,” one excited fan tweeted.

“wait wait wait. did ariana say ‘I’m just hopin I don’t re..PETE history’ SHADY B*TCH,” another fan wrote on Twitter.

“‘I don’t want to re-Pete the same mistakes’ you ain’t swift with the wordplay Ariana,” a third fan tweeted.

“Ariana said “I don’t want to re…PETE history” heheheeee,” a third fan tweeted.

Grande’s “positions” is expected to be included in her upcoming new album. The project, whose name is still unknown, will be releasing later this month.

As fans will remember, Grande and Davidson dated back in 2018. The couple even became engaged, before officially breaking things off in December of the same year.

Although Grande hasn’t confirmed if the line is about her ex-boyfriend, the “thank u, next” previously slammed her ex Davidson in a Vogue interview.

As reported by The Inquisitr, the singer called her relationship with the comedian “frivolous” and a “distraction” following her breakup with the late rapper Mac Miller.

Grande’s comment made its way to Davidson, who was quick to respond. In his most recent Netflix comedy special, the comedian imagined what it would’ve happened if he had done the same.

“My career would be over tomorrow,” he said. “If I spray-painted myself brown and hopped on the cover of Vogue magazine and just started sh*tting on my ex?”

Nevertheless, Davidson seems to have moved on. As reported by The Inquisitr, he had nothing but nice things to say about his ex in a Paper interview from November 2019.

“I hope she’s well. I hope she’s very happy. And that’s pretty much it.”