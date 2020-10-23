Face Masks Could Save More Than 100K People From Dying Of COVID-19 By The End Of February, New Study Suggests

A new study published in Nature has claimed that wearing face masks could save more than 100,000 people in the U.S. from dying of the novel coronavirus by the end of February. Around 223,000 people have already died from COVID-19 across the country, and cases are beginning to increase again as the nation starts to re-open.

Though health experts had originally been wary of touting the use of face masks at the emergence of the pandemic — with even the CDC not recommending their use until April 3 — scientists have since amended their previous suggestions. In fact, the latest study has claimed that wearing facial coverings reduces infection by as much as 40 percent. As a result, researchers have dubbed the use of face masks a “considerable” health benefit.

The researchers used models to predict how many lives could be saved if the population took the mask mandate more seriously. As of September 29, the national average for self-reported mask wearing was just under one-half.

The scientists ran a number of simulations that predicted the number of deaths during various re-opening scenarios. If the population had a mask-wearing national average of around 95 percent, roughly 129,574 lives could be saved. Even increasing the average to approximately 85 percent could help protect 95,814 people in comparison to the reference scenario.

The data also suggested that the mask-wearing would affect three states in particular: California, Florida, and Pennsylvania. The three are expected to account for one third of all deaths by February.

“Our findings indicate that universal mask use, a relatively affordable and low-impact intervention, has the potential to serve as a priority life-saving strategy in all U.S. states,” the paper stated. “The potential life-saving benefit of increasing mask use in the coming fall and winter cannot be overstated.”

Spencer Platt / Getty Images

In addition, the study suggested that using facial coverings would likely be instrumental in staving off stringent social distancing measures. Communities generally enter lockdown mode once the fatality rate has reached around eight deaths per million.

“It is likely that U.S. residents will need to choose between higher levels of mask use or risk the frequent redeployment of more stringent and economically damaging [social distancing measures],” the paper noted. “Achieving near-universal mask use could delay, or in many states, possibly prevent, this threshold from being reached and has the potential to save the most lives while minimizing damage to the economy.”

However, the paper warned that defeating the pandemic will likely rest with a vaccine and the achievement of herd immunity.

That said, the last point of herd immunity remains contentious, with one health expert calling the proposal “pixie dust and pseudoscience,” per The Inquisitr.