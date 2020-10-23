Kate Bock Flaunts Sculpted Midsection & Sexy Figure In Christian Dior Bikini

Kate Bock showed off her stunning figure in a flattering bikini for her 731,000 Instagram followers in her October 23 update. She wrote in the caption of the dual-photo post that the snaps were from a recent photoshoot for Hamptons Magazine.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover model sizzled a light peach-colored bikini from luxury designer Christian Dior. The top of the suit featured a rectangle-shaped material that wrapped around her chest. The thin straps were placed at the very end of her slim shoulders and had the designers name printed on it. The bottoms of the bikini were high-waisted, and rose to above her belly button. The suit exposed her insanely sculpted midsection and fit legs. Kate also had a brown and white striped sweater wrapped over her shoulders as she posed. To accessorize, she included a pair of long, dangly earrings, a couple of rings on her fingers, and a white headband.

In the first photo, the model appeared to be on a beach of some sort, as she sat with her right hip rested on a sandy surface. She bent her right leg so her knee was facing the camera, as her left leg extended to the side of her body. Her right arm propped herself up on a large log, with her hand rested on the side of her head. The pose caused Kate’s midsection to have a slight curve, which flaunted the definition in her abs. Her other arm rested in between her legs. Kate shot a seductive gaze into the camera while she maintained a neutral expression.

Kate positioned her slim figure quite similarly to the first picture. For the second snap, both legs were stretched out to the side of her body and her left arm also reached across her chest to be placed on the log. She gave a sexy soft smile for the picture as she glanced upwards towards her photographer.

Her followers, as well as her boyfriend, NBA All-Star Kevin Love, expressed their love for the post, which racked up almost 4,000 likes and nearly 100 comments only an hour after it went live.

“Stunning,” one fan remarked.

“You are a wonderful angel,” another person gushed, as they left a row of heart emoji with their comment.

“Brilliant beauty as always,” a third follower stated.

Kate’s fans are accustomed to getting an up close and personal view of her sexy body. She recently flaunted her eye-catching abs and cleavage while rocking a burnt orange swimsuit, as reported by The Inquisitr.

That post was also well-received by the Instagram community, and has accumulated over 17,000 likes so far.