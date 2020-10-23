Miranda Lambert Says Goodbye To Her Beloved Dog, Waylon: ‘Today I Lost One Of My Best Friends’

Miranda Lambert is saying goodbye to a good friend.

The singer took to Instagram to share a post mourning the loss of her dog, Waylon, who died after spending 13 years with her. The post showed a series of pictures of the golden retriever, including a shot of her holding him as a puppy.

In the long and heartfelt caption, Lambert shared that she had “lost one of my best friends,” going on to tell the story of how she had found both Waylon and his sister by the side of the road in Oklahoma back in 2008. The pair had been abandoned and were close to freezing to death, so Lambert brought the pair to the vet and nursed them back to health. Lambert gave a shout out to the Tennessee-based animal hospital that help nurse the pup back to health when he was malnourished and dehydrated, offering some words of thanks while noting that he almost didn’t make it.

The post brought an outpouring of condolences from Lambert’s fans, with many sharing comforting words and memories of their own lost pets.

“It’s the hardest part of loving them,” one person shared. “They just aren’t here long enough. So sorry Miranda.”

“I’m so sorry,” another added, including a series of crying emoji. “He is beautiful. I lost my pointer in July and it has been one of the most difficult things I’ve ever been through. They are family. So wonderful that you gave him a wonderful life”

His passing attracted attention beyond social media, with a number of celebrity news outlets picking up on the heartbreaking tribute.

The dog was by Lambert’s side as she made her through the world of country music and found worldwide fame, and the pictures she shared to say goodbye appeared to be a fitting tribute. In one shot, Waylon was seen lying on the floor near a cowboy boot, and in another he wore a red bandana around his neck. Lambert included more shots of him with his sister, showing the two both as small puppies and later as they were more grown, playing together in a cornfield.

Lambert told fans that she had the chance to say a proper goodbye to her golden retriever, saying in a comment that in some of the dog’s last moments she sang the Brothers Osbourne song “High Note,” which is about cherishing memories while saying a difficult farewell to someone close.