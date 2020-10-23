Lindsey Vonn Fires Back At Body Shamers With The Ultimate Instagram Bikini Share

Lindsey Vonn isn’t about to let anyone shame her for her body on social media. The Olympic skier fired back at the online body shamers by sharing the ultimate bikini post with her 2 million followers.

In the racy shots, Lindsey is seen posing in an array of positions while wearing multiple bikinis. In the caption of the post, she spoke out about her body’s imperfections, despite hitting the gym regularly.

Lindsey encouraged her fans to love themselves and take care of their bodies, no matter what haters may say, adding that she’s never had any plastic surgery procedures, and that she doesn’t edit her photos before uploading them online.

In the first photo, Lindsey was seen sporting a skimpy orange bikini as she hung out on a boat. She has her backside toward the camera and her hip pushed to the side while looking out over the water.

In the second photo, the gold medalist sported a neon green two-piece as she straddled the side of a boat with a drink in her hand and her back slouched. The third shot featured her in a strapless bathing suit with a ruffled top and matching bottoms. Her booty was on full display in that photo as well while she hugged her dog and stood on the beach.

In the next snap, she opted for some soft pink swimwear with white trim as she hugged her knees in tightly to her chest and curved her back.

Sadly, the final picture was a compilation of negative comments about Lindsey’s physique. Haters called her fat, a moron, washed up, and more in the hurtful messages.

Thankfully, many of Lindsey’s followers came to her defense, clicking the like button on the post more than 52,000 times within the first 33 minutes after it was uploaded to her feed. Her supporters also flooded the comments section with over 3,100 remarks during that time.

“Love you lady!!!! Thanks for this,” one follower stated.

“The world needs to hear more of this! Thanks for being 100% real and 100% Lindsey!” another gushed.

“People suck, you don’t, keep your head up,” a third comment read.

“This is amazing. Thanks for sharing. Girls need a strong role model. Thanks for being honest and true to yourself,” a fourth user wrote.

