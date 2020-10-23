WWE Rumors: Top Free Agent Has Reportedly Joined The Company, Despite Interest From Impact Wrestling & AEW

WWE has reportedly completed the signing of Benjamin Carter, according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. This comes following Miro’s recent revelation which stated that the promising star had signed with Vince McMahon’s sports entertainment corporation.

As documented by WrestlingNews.co, Carter was reportedly at the center of a bidding war for his services. He recently competed on AEW and Impact Wrestling television shows, and both parties reportedly wanted the promising performer to join their respective rosters.

Carter made a name for himself while competing for AEW and Impact. He had matches against top stars such as Scorpio Sky and Chris Sabin, which suggested that management in both promotions think highly of him.

It is still unknown if either of the rival companies offered Carter a full-time deal. As The Inquisitr previously documented, he was wrestling for free in both companies due to visa issues that prohibited him from accepting compensation at the time.

The chance to join the NXT UK roster may have influenced Carter’s final decision. As The Inquisitr documented, WWE planned to use him in this capacity while the rumors pertaining to the wrestler’s future were still circulating.

Carter is based in the United Kingdom, so joining WWE’s British offshoot will allow him to work for the promotion until his visa situation has been resolved. Given that he’s a new signing, he probably won’t appear on the main roster for quite some time.

NXT UK also relaunched recently after a hiatus due to the pandemic. Adding a well-regarded star such as Carter to the roster will undoubtedly bring some interest to the British-centric show and allow him to develop until he’s given bigger opportunities.

The ongoing pandemic has made life difficult for independent stars, and most would probably jump at the chance to join anywhere that’s operating steadily at the moment.

The travel restrictions have meant that wrestlers have been unable to ply their trade across the globe. On top of that, most independent companies have been closed due to the COVID-19 situation.

Carter also has friends in WWE’s main event scene. As the WrestlingNews.co article highlighted, he was trained by Friday Night SmackDown star Seth Rollins at the Black and Brave Academy.

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr reported that Rollins wants to start another stable with up and coming stars. He didn’t mention any names, but perhaps Carter will become one of the “Savior of SmackDown‘s” disciples down the line.