Devin Brugman Rocks Low-Cut Corset & Matching Miniskirt In Florida: ‘Happiest Where It’s Humid’

Devin Brugman turned up the heat in a steamy new Instagram share on Friday afternoon. The model shared a collection of photos on which she rocked a low-cut corset and a matching miniskirt that hugged her body in all the right places as she posed on a balcony. In the caption, she wrote that she’s happiest in warm and humid weather.

Devin’s look included a sheer white top covered in small purple flowers. The corset featured thick straps on her shoulders and vertical lines running down the angled front. The square neckline plunged into her chest and pushed her ample cleavage out, while even more skin was on show beneath the see-through material. The shirt layered over the matching bottom, but a hint of her toned midsection was on display on the sides.

The skirt had a high waist that rested above her hips and clung to her hourglass figure. The tight fabric folded and followed the curves of Devin’s booty before cutting off mid-thigh to show off her lean legs.

Devin completed her outfit with a pair of white strappy heels that accentuated her pins. She added a few accessories to the look, including a pendant necklace, hoop earrings, and a gold square handbag. She styled her brunette locks in a messy updo.

The photos showed Devin posing on a white balcony above a cluster of palm trees in Miami Beach, Florida, as the post’s geotag indicated. In the distance, another tall building and the calm ocean could be seen. It appeared to be an overcast day at the beach, though that didn’t stop Devin from stepping out to enjoy the Florida heat.

In the first snap, Devin curved her body and lifted one knee as she pointed her toes in a way that accentuated her pins. She rested one hand on the railing behind her and looked out with a huge smile. The second shot captured the model facing forward in a similar position. She slouched her shoulders and pressed her arms against her chest, which squeezed her cleavage out even more. The babe playfully touched her hair and gazed into the distance.

The post received more than 5,300 likes and just over 40 comments in an hour, proving to be a hit with Devin’s followers. Many people expressed admiration for her killer physique in the comments section.

“You are always beautiful,” one fan wrote.

“Cutest where it’s humid,” another user added.

“Obsessed with this entire set omg,” a third person wrote with a few heart-eye emoji.

Devin always knows how to send her fanbase into a frenzy. In another share, she rocked a cream-colored bikini that showed off her abs before heading to the beach, which her followers loved.