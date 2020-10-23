Natalie Roser Wears Nothing Beneath Velvet Coat Save For Skimpy Black Thong

Natalie Roser looked smoking hot in her latest social media share. The model took to Instagram on Friday, October 23 with a titillating shot where she left very little to the imagination. Clad in the bare minimum, Natalie let the imaginations of her 1.2 million fans run wild in the retro-vibe pic.

In the sexy snap, Natalie rocked a black velvet coat and a tiny thong. The thick jacket contrasted with her silky smooth skin and looked luxuriously elegant. There was very little to see of her panties, save that they clung to her toned hips and exposed her trim thighs. The influencer also showcased her minuscule waist and sun-kissed skin in a well-lit room.

The social media star went for a soft-glam look in the pic and styled her hair in a deep-side part. Her teased bangs framed her delicate facial features, while the rest of her golden locks tumbled down her shoulders and back in casual disarray.

In her caption, Natalie said that the photo had been taken at one of the hotels in the Lancemore hotel group. It appears as if she may have been at the Hotel Larmont Sydney, as indicated by her geotag. The room had gray curtains and some interesting architectural detailing on the walls.

Natalie posted two photos on her feed. In the first snap, she was standing in profile. Her jacket bared her left shoulder as she placed her hand on her hip. With the other, she placed her coat over her bare breast while looking at the camera through narrowed eyes.

The influencer worked the camera in the second pic by putting on a provocative pose. The close-up showed Natalie looked over her shoulder. She covered her bust and slightly parted her lips for a sultry shot.

Natalie’s fans loved the images. It has already accumulated over 13,000 likes since she shared it seven hours ago. in the same time period, it has racked up 200 comments. Most of her admirers waxed lyrical about her beauty and showered her with an array of emoji.

“Omg this makeup is EVERYTHING,” one fan raved and seemed to refer to Natalie’s retro makeup look.

Another echoed a similar sentiment and said that they “loved the old school vibes.”

“You’re so seductive @natalie_roser,” an admirer gushed.

A fourth Instagram user paid her an extravagant compliment.

“You’re forever absolutely gorgeous,” they said before adding a slew of emoji.

The Inquisitr reported that Natalie took to the outdoors earlier this week. In a double update that she shared on her Instagram account, she wore a slinky white dress that showed off her long legs and broad shoulders.