People Rip Donald Trump For Apparently Missing Joe Biden’s Jab Calling Him Abraham Lincoln

During the final presidential debate on Thursday, Donald Trump repeated the claim that he had done more for Black Americans than any other president since Abraham Lincoln. His opponent Joe Biden later sarcastically referred to him as “Abraham Lincoln here,” and the president appeared to miss the joke.

Vox journalist Aaron Rupar posted a clip of the exchange on social media and shortly after, Twitter exploded with memes mocking his reaction.

“‘Abraham Lincoln’ here is one of the most racist presidents we’ve had in modern history,” Biden began, before slamming Trump for pouring fire on the problem of racism in the United States. He went on to say that Trump had called Mexican immigrants rapists, instituted a ban on people from primarily Muslim countries, and appeared to decline to denounce the Proud Boys, who Biden referred to as the “Poor Boys.”

“You made a reference to Abraham Lincoln, where did that come in?” his opponent replied after the statement.

“You said you’re Abraham Lincoln,” Biden responded.

At that point, Trump defended himself, saying that he had never claimed he was the 16th president.

“No, I said not since Abraham Lincoln has anybody done what I’ve done for the Black community. I didn’t say I’m Abraham Lincoln, I said not since Abraham Lincoln has anybody done what I’ve done for the Black community.”

Biden smiled and looked at the camera as Trump made his explanation, and commenters pounced on the exchange.

“Donald Trump claims he is not Abraham Lincoln. I WANT TO SEE HIS BIRTH CERTIFICATE,” wrote comic Hari Kondabolu in a reference to Trump’s infamous calls for Barack Obama to reveal his birth certificate to prove that he was qualified to be the president of the country.

“Fact Check: Donald Trump is correct when he says he’s not Abraham Lincoln,” tweeted The Daily Show.

Others noted that it appeared that he didn’t understand sarcasm or missed the subtle jab. Scott Monty joked that dementia patients can’t understand sarcastic comments.

I thought Trump had a finely honed understanding of sarcasm. No? No. — Chris Stone (@ChrisStoneTV) October 23, 2020

Others took issue with the fact that instead of addressing the rest of Biden’s attack, Trump seemed to be primarily concerned with being called the wrong name.

While the debate was largely seen as more civil and respectful than the previous one, there were still multiple instances where the two candidates clashed.

In another exchange, Biden attacked Trump’s relationship with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and compared the dictator to Adolph Hitler and called him a thug, as The Inquisitr previously reported. He responded that Jong Un didn’t like Biden.