Victoria Villarroel Shows Off Killer Curves In Scanty Blue Lingerie

Brunette bombshell Victoria Villarroel left Instagram users stunned on Thursday, October 22, when she updated her account with some sexy new photos of herself in Savage X Fenty lingerie.

The 27-year-old beauty, who rose to fame as Kylie Jenner’s assistant on Life of Kylie, was photographed in her bedroom for the three-slide series. Victoria switched between a number of sultry poses directly in front of the camera.

In the first image, the model reclined on her left thigh while in bed. Her body was turned to the camera as she leaned back on her left arm. She pursed her lips slightly and directed a sultry stare into the camera’s lens. Her face was not visible in the second snapshot as it focused solely on her torso and chest. The third photo captured Victoria reclined again, except this time, she leaned forward on both arms.

Her long, brunette hair was pulled back into a ponytail, and some tendrils fell around her face.

Victoria’s killer curves were on show as she sported a revealing, blue lace one-piece from Savage X Fenty, a lingerie brand founded by Rihanna. The garment featured two thin straps that went over her shoulders and down her back, along with a large cutout over her midriff, highlighting her slim core. Her chest was highlighted, as the number had a plunging neckline. The bottom of the number featured a scanty, high-cut design that accentuated her hips and pert booty.

Victoria accessorized the skimpy ensemble with a gold bracelet.

She added several mermaid and blue heart emoji in the caption, before tagging Savage X Fenty.

The series was met with a large amount of enthusiasm from social media users, amassing more than 148,000 likes since going live less than a day ago. Additionally, 500 followers commented under the post to shower Victoria with compliments on her figure, stunning looks and racy outfit.

“Wow. This color. This girl. It’s just wow,” one individual wrote, adding a single heart-eyes emoji to the comment.

“Oh my god, you’re like the hottest girl I’ve ever seen,” chimed in another admirer.

“Unique beauty, romantic beauty, body is perfection,” a kind third fan asserted.

“You are so so pretty,” a fourth user proclaimed.

The model has tantalized her fans with daring looks on more than one occasion in the past. Just yesterday, she shared photos of herself in a skimpy orange bikini and a green bucket hat.