‘Bachelor’ Alum Becca Tilley Shares Photo With Pants Pulled Down To Show ‘The Ugly Truth About Bodysuits’

Becca's snapshot sparked a discussion about how to properly pee in a bodysuit.

Former The Bachelor contestant Becca Tilley delighted her 1 million Instagram followers on Thursday by sharing a photo that revealed the awkward reality of wearing bodysuits.

Becca, 31, included two pictures in her post. In the first snapshot, the ‎Scrubbing In with Becca Tilley & Tanya Rad podcast host was rocking a form-fitting black bodysuit. The garment had short sleeves and a crew neck, which gave it a casual look. Meanwhile, the part of the piece that her fans couldn’t see provided a sleek, wrinkle-free fit.

She teamed the popular wardrobe staple with a pair of blue jeans in a light wash. Her denim pants featured a classic fit with a high waist and straight leg. A large hole over one knee was another on-trend design element. She finished her outfit with a pair of plain white sneakers, which weren’t visible in her first snapshot. Her blunt-cut hairstyle featured blond ombre highlights, and she wore her lustrous locks styled in loose waves.

Becca stood inside a bedroom to snap a mirror selfie of her look. The space featured white walls, bas-relief artwork, a wooden canopy bed draped with gauzy curtains, and two white shag bench ottomans.

Her second pic was taken inside a bathroom, and someone else was behind the camera. Becca stood next to the toilet with her jeans pulled down below her knees to reveal the lower half of her bodysuit. She was photographed bending over so that her hair covered her face. Her right hand was positioned between her legs. In her caption, she joked that she was demonstrating “the ugly truth about bodysuits.”

While interacting with her followers in the comments section, Becca revealed that she was trying to unsnap the closure on the garment’s crotch when the second photo was taken. One commenter advised her to just move the fabric to the side to pee, and she explained why she’s loath to do so.

“I unsnap it! I have yet to try the pull to the side trick! Can’t risk it,” Becca wrote.

She and The Hills star Audrina Partridge had a humorous exchange about their love-hate relationship with the adult onesie.

“They are the worst but we love them!! It’s literally a onesie for adults,” Audrina commented.

“I love them…. until I have to pee. Than I’m absolutely vulnerable,” read Becca’s reply.

She also liked a message from a fan who referenced a famous scene from the movie Legally Blonde.

“A whole new bend and snap,” the commenter quipped.

