Laurence Bédard Flaunts Curves In Skintight Orange Tie-Dye Bodysuit

Laurence Bédard showed off her incredible curves in a new Instagram share on Friday morning. The model posted a sultry photo in which she rocked an orange and white tie-dye bodysuit that hugged her assets as she struck a pose on a stool. In the caption, she revealed that the one-piece was from PrettyLittleThing.

Laurence’s ribbed suit featured thick straps on her shoulders and the brand’s name written in small black text across the chest. The fabric clung to the model’s breasts and flat tummy. Meanwhile, the lower half of the one-piece had high cuts that came up high above her hips and accentuated her hourglass figure. Her lean legs and pert booty were perfectly framed.

Laurence completed her outfit with chunky black ankle-high combat boots, as well as layered silver necklaces, bangles, and stud earrings. Her medium-length brunette locks were styled down in a neat blowout.

The photo showed Laurence sitting on a stool in a wooden and old red brick room as natural light poured in from somewhere off-camera. The rays washed over her fair skin and gave her a radiant glow. She perched on the edge of the seat with one leg resting on the rim and the other foot pointed on the floor in a way that lengthened her pins. The model placed one hand on her shapely thigh and ran the other through her luscious locks. She sat up straight and looked off into the distance with dreamy eyes.

Laurence’s post received more than 35,000 likes and just over 340 comments in under an hour, proving to be a major success with her followers. People flocked to the comments section to give compliments on her flawless physique.

“I’m loving those boots!!” one fan wrote with a heart-eye emoji.

“So beautiful with a amazing perfect body,” another user added.

“Wow!!!!! Heart melting gorgeous,” a third follower penned.

“Oooooh and we love you in this!” a fourth person wrote.

Many people expressed admiration for Laurence’s stunning beauty using various emoji.

Laurence’s followers know that she can slay any look, from lingerie to casual streetwear. She’s been very active on her Instagram feed as of late, having delighted viewers earlier this week with a post in which she sported a pair of glasses and a skintight cleavage-baring tank top. She asked how she looked with the accessory on her face, and the style appeared to be overwhelmingly popular. The photo received more than 135,000 likes.