Kate Gosselin Lists Her Mansion For $1.2 Million Amid Report That She Planned To Take Big Loss To Sell It Fast

The 'Kate Plus 8' star listed her house for the same price she paid for it 12 years ago.

Kate Gosselin has listed her house for about what she paid for it.

Amid previous reports that the former reality star planned to list her $1.2 million Pennsylvania mansion at a major loss, the actual listing on the real estate website paints a different story with a seven-figure selling price.

The listing shared on Kate’s realtor’s website reveals the Gosselin’s estate is for sale for $1,299,900. In a slideshow of photos shared with the dwelling’s description, the Gosselin family home was instantly recognizable after years of filming the TLC show, Kate Plus 8, in the large abode. The property was described as private with “luxury and charm.”

Photos showed off Kate’s supersized gourmet chef’s kitchen — a place where many scenes for the reality show were filmed — with its sparkling stainless appliances that include three ovens, a six-burner stove, and two dishwashers.

Fans may also recall the mansion’s large formal dining room, which was shown on the final Kate Plus 8 special last year during a goodbye dinner for college-bound twins Mady and Cara.

Also on display was the 850-square-foot deck with an outdoor kitchen and the lavish saltwater pool and spa combo. Photos of the 23-acre, six-bedroom property also included a look at the three-car detached garage and a large three-stall horse barn as well as a gated entrance.

Fans of the family have seen many rooms in the house, including a major renovation Kate did several years ago to make a cool bedroom basement for her boys.

Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Last week, a source told The Sun that Kate planned to list $1.2 million Pennsylvania mansion she bought 12 years ago for a bargain-basement price of $815,000 because she was “struggling financially” with no reality TV jobs in sight and hoped to sell the property quickly.

While The Sun source alleged that Kate was considering a move out of state, the sale of her home is still a bit of a surprise. The mom of eight previously told People her kids wanted her to keep their beautiful house “come hell or high water” so they would have always have their family home to celebrate holidays in with the next generation.

“I imagine the nights before Thanksgiving, and big sleepovers, and prepping everything with a glass of wine,” says Kate said in 2016. “They all bring their kids and pets. And we hope like anything that they all get along.”

Kate won the estate as part of the settlement in her 2009 divorce from Jon Gosselin. She continued to live and film there with kids Aaden, Alexis, Leah, and Joel, 16, and 20-year old twins Mady and Cara. Sixteen-year-olds Collin and Hannah Gosselin live with their father, Jon.