Twitter Hilariously Reacts To Saweetie Saying Men Should Buy Their Women Birkin Bags

Saweetie has shared a few dating tips with her fans. Last night, during a live session with her boyfriend, Migos’ Quavo, the Bay Area rapper told her female followers that it’s time to start demanding expensive bags from their partners.

In the short clip, Saweetie was straight to the point.

“If he’s not getting you a Birkin, if he’s not paying your bills, then that n***a is for the streets,” she said right before dramatically flipping her hair.

Of course, Saweetie’s message didn’t go unnoticed. Birkin bags became a trending topic on Twitter overnight, with both male and female fans hilariously reacting to her statement.

“Sure, I have Birkin money, but if I cop that that’s it, we gotta share the bag to live in,” one guy tweeted.

“Just seen the price of a Birkin… You don’t need me ladies go to the streets,” someone wrote on Twitter.

“She said birkin not love or respect,” a Twitter user wrote.

“This Birkin talk is nauseating,” another fan tweeted.

“Why are we discussing buying Birkin’s when none of us can afford it?” someone asked Twitter.

“Birkin this Birkin that. Bae you getting a Telfar,” another person hilariously tweeted.

“I don’t want a Birkin. N***a buy me a house,” a woman wrote on Twitter.

The bags in question are made by Hermès and are some of the most sought-after accessories in the luxury market right now. According to Business Insider, a Birkin bag can cost anywhere between $40,000 to $500,000.

Named after actress Jane Birkin, the bags are handcrafted from exotic leathers, with a very limited number of pieces made each year. Essentially, this means that purchasing one is no easy task, as Hermès also puts a limit on how many bags a customer can buy every year.

As difficult as purchasing them may be, that didn’t stop Quavo from gifting Saweetie with more than one Hermès bag this year. Per Complex, the Migos member surprised his girlfriend with two Birkins for her 26th birthday in July.

As reported by The Inquisitr, the “Icy Girl” rapper seems to have been changing Quavo for the better. In a recent interview, Quavo admitted that Saweetie taught him how to be a better boyfriend. He also revealed that he first found out about her through Instagram’s discover page. Then, after doing some digging, he decided to take the plunge and slide into her direct messages. The rest is history.