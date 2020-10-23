‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Tensions Run High On Friday’s Cliffhanger Episode

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Friday, October 23 reveal that tensions will be running high as the soap opera airs its cliffhanger episode to end the week.

Fans can expect to see some big drama in Salem headed into the weekend. According to Soap Hub, Belle Black (Martha Madison) will be frightened when she comes home to find her enemy Jan Spears in her house.

As viewers already know, Belle and Jan have a very shocking history. Jan has done nothing but try to sabotage Belle’s relationship with her husband Shawn Brady (Brandon Beemer). She’s done everything in her power to break up the couple, even kidnapping Shawn and holding him hostage in hopes of breaking their bond and getting Shawn to fall in love with her.

Jan has proven herself to be irrational and violent, and Belle has often been the center of her schemes. Jan’s obsession with Shawn has become dangerous on many occasions, and Belle will be uneasy when she finds the former mental patient looming in the home she shares with her beloved husband.

Although Belle will likely try to keep calm during the scary situation, Jan has been known to push her buttons, and the two women could end up in a nasty fight.

Chris Haston / NBC

Meanwhile, Xander Kiriakis (Paul Telfer) will be irritated when he finds his girlfriend Sarah Horton (Linsey Godfrey) with his cousin, Philip Kiriakis (Jay Kenneth Johnson) again. Xander already lost his cool when he saw the pair having a friendly dinner together, and this time around his jealously is bound to flair up again.

Of course, Philip knows that his friendship with Sarah bothers Xander, and that’s what he’s counting on. Philip continues to find ways to get under Xander’s skin in hopes of forcing him out of the co-CEO spot at Titan so that he can hold the title on his own.

Meanwhile, Clyde Weston (James Reed) will try to save his son, Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) from himself. Ben has a history of mental illness, and his recovery has been jeopardized by the fact that he recently lost the love of his life, his wife Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal).

Now, Clyde will be tasked with keeping his son under control and on track with his mental health as he mourns Ciara’s death.

Finally, Claire Brady will help her new friend, Charlie, out of a jam. Charlie is an intern at Titan Industries, and he’s been turning to Claire for advice about the inner workings of the company, which is owned by her great-grandfather, Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston).