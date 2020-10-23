NBA Rumors: Warriors Could Explore Trading Klay Thompson For Bradley Beal This Offseason

Entering the 2020 offseason with a plethora of precious trade assets, the Golden State Warriors are expected to target a superstar who will be available on the trading block this fall. They may be already considered as one of the heavy favorites to bring home the Larry O’Brien Trophy next year but in order to have a better chance of dethroning the Los Angeles Lakers, they should still strongly consider making a major upgrade on their roster. One of the potential trade candidates who have been frequently linked to Golden State is All-Star shooting guard Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards.

In a recent article, Kenny Honaker of ClutchPoints suggested three best trade packages that the Warriors can offer to the Wizards to acquire Beal this offseason. Out of all the three scenarios, the most intriguing one is the deal that would send Klay Thompson to Washington. As of now, it’s hard to imagine the Warriors parting ways with one of the players that helped them make five consecutive trips to the NBA Finals, won three NBA championship titles, and establish a dynasty.

However, Honaker believes that trading Thompson for Beal would be beneficial for the Warriors in the long run.

“Beal hasn’t reached the same heights as Thompson to this point in their respective careers, but he could be a better player for the Warriors moving forward. Just keep in mind that he’s almost four years younger and not dealing with ACL recovery. Of course, this is a reason why the Wizards might be hesitant to make a move for Thompson, especially if they’re eyeing a rebuild soon. Washington would likely require another asset or two in a trade like this.”

Patrick Smith / Getty Images

Thompson may be expected to be 100 percent recovered before the start of the 2020-21 NBA season, but after suffering an ACL injury, it remains a big question mark if he could still regain his All-Star form. Trading him for Beal would immediately take away those concerns for the Warriors. It would still take time for Beal to familiarize himself with the Warriors’ system, but he would undeniably be the ideal replacement for Thompson in Golden State.

Aside from his ability to efficiently knock down shots from beyond the arc, Beal could also excel in an off-ball capacity and can defend really well. Last season, he averaged 30.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, 6.1 assists, and 1.2 steals while shooting 45.5 percent from the field and 35.3 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN. The Thompson-for-Beal deal would undeniably break the hearts of most Warriors fans, but it’s the type of move that the team should consider if they are serious about returning to title contention and reviving their dynasty.

As of now, the proposed deal only has a minimal chance of happening in the 2020 offseason. The Wizards have already said on numerous occasions that they have no interest in trading Beal, and the All-Star shooting guard recently reiterated his desire to finish his career in Washington.