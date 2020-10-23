Kayla Nicole Shows Off Her Fantastic Physique In Gym Selfies: ‘Strong Is Sexy’

Kayla Nicole showed fans all the hard work that goes into looking so good and had some fun while doing it. The Instagram model shared a series of videos of her time in the gym to maintain her famous physique, including some revealing selfies in tight workout gear along with some more playful clips.

The model took to her Instagram stories to show off her exercise routine, which included several iron-pumping exercises along with some time to pose in the mirror and show off her curves for fans. In one video, she stood to the side with one leg in front of the other, flexing her muscles as the camera zoomed in to give a closer look at her flat stomach. Nicole then turned to face the camera for another video, moving her arms to find the right pose, and included the caption “Strong is sexy?” with a laughing emoji. She dropped the question mark for a later shot, asserting in the caption that she believed strong is sexy.

There were some more playful clips as well. Posing back-to-back with her pal, Nicole laughed as she took a short video where she flaunted her curves in the mirror. She tagged the Los Angeles gym where the session took place, joking that they wouldn’t let her back after the hijinks — though that didn’t appear to be the case. She included a link to the fitness outfit, called I’m Rock Solid Fitness, which promoted her workout and shared some racy images.

Her workout appeared to be much more work than play, however. The videos showed Nicole going through a series of rigorous exercises that combined cardio and weight routines. She worked up a sweat while wearing a pair of formfitting black pants and a white sports bra, showing off her well-toned arms and legs along with her washboard abs.

Nicole’s Instagram followers have seen plenty of hard work from the 28-year-old fitness model. She frequently takes to social media to show off the time she puts in at the gym to stay so fit and reveals the fruits of her labor in revealing outfits and skimpy bikinis.

As The Inquisitr noted, Nicole gained fame for her relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Though the two have reportedly split, Nicole has shown that she doesn’t need much help attracting the spotlight, with her racy snaps and sweaty clips regularly drawing some viral interest.