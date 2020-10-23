WWE News: Brock Lesnar Appears To Have Signed A Deal With A Rival Company

Brock Lesnar has been announced as a downloadable character in the latest pack for the UFC 4 video game. According to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, by way of Sportskeeda, the former WWE star may have signed a deal with either UFC or Electronic Arts for the game.

Meltzer stated that “The Beast Incarnate” must have inked a deal of some kind to be included in the pack. However, the veteran may just have given the relevant party involved permission to use him as a character.

While this development doesn’t confirm that Lesnar will be returning to the octagon, it has fueled more speculation about his future. As Ringside News reported earlier this week, he described UFC as “my home” in the game’s latest trailer as well.

Lesnar is currently a free agent after his WWE contract expired earlier this year. Some pundits have speculated that he’ll return to the company when the time is right, but the former UFC Heavyweight Champion has teased a return to mixed martial arts since then.

As the Sportskeeda article documented, Jon Jones has expressed his interest in a fight with Lesnar. “The Beast Incarnate” responded to the prizefighter by telling him to be careful what he wishes for, as it might just happen.

However, Lesnar might also be adding fire to the UFC rumors in order to start a bidding war for his services. As The Inquisitr noted, the former Universal Champion reportedly knows that Vince McMahon will match any offer he receives from rival promotions, which is why he’s content to let the opposing sides compete for his signature for the time being.

The Inquisitr story pointed out that WWE is reportedly considering two marquee matches for Lesnar upon his possible comeback. It is believed that he’ll be back for the promotion’s next Saudi Arabian shows due to the financial incentives involved.

Lesnar is currently 43 years old, so his best octagon days are arguably behind him. As Sportskeeda stated, it’s probably more sensible for him to return to the world of sports entertainment.

The article also noted that his advocate, Paul Heyman, recently revealed that Lesnar will do what he wants. Given his stature and box office appeal, he might even compete in MMA and pro wrestling.

Lesnar had an MMA fight in Dana White’s company back in 2016, at a time when he was still contracted to McMahon’s promotion. Given that his victory was later reversed, he might have some unfinished business in the octagon.