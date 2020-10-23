Larsa Pippen Slays In A Tight Black Bodysuit With Scandalous Cut-Out Details

In her latest Instagram share, Larsa Pippen tantalized her 2 million followers with a shot in which she rocked a sexy black bodysuit. She posed next to an eye-catching sculpture of the human form, and there was a luxurious-looking black stone wall to her left. Several lights and other details of the space were visible in the background, including a row of diagonal lights, but Larsa’s voluptuous curves remained the focal point.

She rocked a bodysuit that had a figure-hugging fit, clinging to every inch of her curvaceous body. The look was sleeveless, leaving her sculpted shoulders and arms exposed, and had a half-turtleneck that accentuated her elegant neck. The front featured a panel with semi-sheer fabric in a mesh-like pattern, and the outline of her cleavage was visible through the material.

The garment also had panels stretching from her armpits all the way down her hips and thighs, giving the entire outfit a seductive peek-a-boo vibe. The pattern on the sides had larger cut-outs, which showcased even more of her sun-kissed skin. Her curves were on full display in the look, with the piece nipping in at her waist and flaring back out over her hips.

She tagged her own jewelry brand, Larsa Marie, in the picture, suggesting some of her accessories may have come from her label. Her hands both hung by her sides, and on one wrist she wore a sparkling silver watch, as well as a ring on her ring finger. She had a pair of earrings in her lobes, and layered a glittering necklace over the bodysuit.

Her hair was styled in a half-up look, with some of her silky tresses cascading down her chest and the rest slicked back from her flawless features and gathered at the top of her head.

She gazed at the camera, looking stunning, and her fans couldn’t get enough. The post received over 18,400 likes within 18 hours of going live, including a like from actress Gabrielle Union. It also racked up 234 comments from Larsa’s audience.

“This outfit!!!” one fan wrote, followed by two flame emoji, loving the ensemble.

“Shining like a diamond as always queen,” another follower added.

“Looking gorgeous,” a third fan chimed in.

“Forgot to mention that they’re hating cause you’re beautiful and doing what makes you happy,” another follower commented, referencing the caption Larsa paired with the steamy image.

