Anne Winters Channels Madonna Wearing Black Lace Lingerie In The Pool: ‘Still Here’

Ann also rocked bright red nail polish.

Anne Winters went full bombshell in her most recent Instagram upload, where she channeled pop superstar, Madonna. The 13 Reasons Why star’s over 1 million followers were stunned by her resemblance to the singer as she posed in some lace lingerie for the shot.

Anne opted for a black bra that featured thick satin straps which helped to showcase her toned arms and shoulders. The garment featured a low-cut neckline that exposed her ample cleavage. She also added some matching black bottoms that fit snugly around her petite waist and showed off her flat tummy and killer abs.

She added a white striped shirt with long sleeves. The top was pulled down off of her shoulders. Anne also opted for Madonna’s former signature red lipstick look and added matching polish on her finger nails.

Anne stood waist-deep in a swimming pool for the shot. She placed both of her hands in front of her as she tilted her chin down and gave a smoldering stare into the camera. In the background, the sunlight could be seen shimmering off of the blue water. In the caption, she revealed to her supporters that she wasn’t going anywhere.

She covered her usual long locks with a short and shaggy blonde wig, ala Madonna’s hairstyle in the late 1980’s. The locks curved around her face and covered her forehead.

Anne’s followers couldn’t seem to get enough of the sultry shot. Her fans clicked the like button on the post more than 19,000 times within the first 18 hours after it was shared to her feed. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave over 270 remarks on the pic during that time.

“Amazing and beautiful Madonna, looks exactly like her..!” one follower declared.

“WAIT YOU DIDNT TELL US YOU WERE MADONNAS DAUGHTER,” another wrote.

“You would fit the role of Madonna perfectly!!” a third comment read.

“Wow, papa don’t preach written all over it,” a fourth social media user gushed.

Fans know that the actress has been vying to play the role of Madonna in an upcoming biopic about the singer’s life. She’s shared a ton of different photos of herself looking exactly like the pop icon in different stages of her life, and her admirers are totally on board for her to get the role.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Anne recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she rocked a dark wig and Daisy Dukes while giving fans a peek at a 90’s Madonna look. That post has racked up more than 32,000 likes and over 300 comments to date.