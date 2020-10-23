Meg Kylie Puts Her Bombshell Booty On Display In Miniscule Thong Bikini For Trip To Beach

Meg Kylie ensured her booty was firmly center stage on a recent trip to the beach, as she donned a thong bikini that perfectly showed off some of her best assets. The super-fit influencer took to Instagram on Friday to share her racy look from her day on the sand with her 820,000 followers.

The social media star wore a teeny tiny bikini in a cute pink hue for her trip to the coast. The high-legged bikini bottoms were held together with an ultra-thin strand of string, which sat above Meg’s hips. They featured a diminutive triangle of material just above her derriere, before diving into a thong style perfect for Meg to showcase her bombshell booty. The top of the two-piece was no less revealing, with barely-there shoulder straps and strings fastened at the back. As the influencer posed with her back to the camera, followers could just glimpse a sliver of pink material clinging to her cleavage.

Meg teamed the risqué bikini with a colorful bandana in pink, purple, blue, and green. The glamorous silky garment protected the top of her head from the sun, and knotted at the back, with loose material hanging from the tie. She wore her light brown, highlighted locks down in loose beachy waves, that perfectly suited the coastal aesthetic.

The Australian Instagram model posed with her back to the camera to ensure her followers got a good glimpse of her enviable derriere. She stared out at the ocean waves, draped her right hand over the top of her head, and arched her back to make the most of her ultra-fit figure. In the caption, Meg celebrated that the hot Aussie summer was on its way.

A number of the stunner’s fans took to the Instagram comments section to share their thoughts on the sunny snap.

“Looking so sexy wife,” wrote one fan.

“Oh my Gosh! Love you girl!,” commented another, alongside a string of fire emoji.

“Perfection,” noted a third, who added four heart-eye emoji to their words.

Judging by her social media posts, Meg is a big fan of the beach. As The Inquisitr reported, on October 12 the social media favorite uploaded two photos of herself by the ocean. The brunette beauty slayed in a gray string bikini as she struck a pose on a cluster of rocks, and then sat down to sunbathe, and added a white visor to her ensemble. Meg’s caption gave fans some indication as to why she’s often pictured by the coast.

“A Pisces in her habitat,” she wrote.

You can see the post here.