Kindly Myers Exposes Chest As She Goes Braless Underneath A Pink Fur Coat

Kindly Myers served up another smoking-hot look in her most recent Instagram share. The racy shot went live just moments ago but has already been showered with love from her adoring fans.

The image was taken in Nashville, Tennessee, per the geotag, where the Playboy model appeared to be in her home. She looked to be in the hallway and leaned up against its blank white wall as she ran her perfectly manicured fingers through her long, platinum locks that spilled over her shoulder in luscious waves. Her gaze was averted to the ground rather than the camera. However, fans could still get a good look at her striking features as she posed for the shot.

As for her look, Kindly went full bombshell as she rocked a luxurious pink fur coat. The outerwear was slightly oversized on the model, as one of its sleeves covering up her arm and hand entirely. She opted to leave the number completely open, revealing that she was going both topless and braless underneath. A scandalous amount of the star’s ample cleavage was exposed as a result, giving the snap even more of a seductive vibe.

The model took her look to the next level as she ditched her pants as well, instead covering up her lower half with nothing more than a pair of semi-sheer pink panties. The undergarments boasted an intricate design on the front, and had a thick velvet waistband that drew eyes toward her taut stomach and trim waist. It clung tightly to her hips, accentuating her killer curves while its high-cut design offered a peek at her shapely thighs.

Fans wasted no time in showering the sizzling new addition to Kindy’s Instagram feed with love. It has amassed more than 2,300 likes after just 20 minutes of going live, as well as dozens of comments and compliments.

“Omg you are so sexy,” one person wrote.

“My God…You’re perfect,” remarked another fan.

“What a stunningly gorgeous photo of you, gorgeous. You bring sunshine to my world,” a third follower gushed.

“Such a beautiful pic,” added a fourth admirer.

Kindly showed off her ample assets in another steamy shot earlier this week. The image, which was shared on Tuesday, captured the social media star putting on a busty show as she posed outside in a semi-sheer bustier that fit her phenomenal figure like a glove. Her followers went wild for that look as well, awarding the post more than 21,000 likes and 475 comments to date.