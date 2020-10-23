Yanita Yancheva Puts Pert Derriere On Display In Skimpy Thong Monokini While On A Boat

Instagram model Yanita Yancheva took to the social media platform on Friday, October 22, to post a new photo set in which she flaunted her pert derriere in a skimpy monokini while going for a boat ride.

The monokini was a dark brown in color and featured a thong backside, which left little of Yanita’s booty to the imagination. The waistband sat high on Yanita’s hips and exposed plenty of skin along her curvy hips and down her legs. The suit also included criss-crossing straps along the base of the back and a large cut out above, drawing the eye to the model’s toned upper half. Although Yanita was turned away from the camera in both shots, viewers got a glimpse of her chest, only partially covered by the material of the swimsuit. To complete the look, Yanita wore her long, blond waves loose and flowing down her back.

The photos were taken on a motorboat as Yanita stood at the side of the vessel and looked off across a large body of water. She leaned over the side, pushing her lower half out behind her and giving her followers an eyeful of her perfectly sculpted booty. She rested her hands on the lip in front of her and arched her back while her hair whipped around her head in the wind. In the first snap, the model’s tresses blocked more of her figure as she looked directly in front of her toward a distant point. The second photo showed off more of the skin along her upper body as she turned her head to the side to let the wind lift her hair up.

Yanita left a simple caption on the post in which she told her 1.7 million followers to breathe. She added a black and white heart emoji next to her message. The snaps gained more than 30,000 likes and a couple hundred comments within the first hour of appearing on the photo-sharing site. Yanita’s fans gave her plenty of love in their messages as they complimented her enviable physique. Many resorted to strings of emoji to express their reactions to the sexy snaps, leaving hearts, heart-eyed smileys, and many other love-related icons. A few peaches popped up as well to symbolize her peach-shaped derriere.

“Just being perfect,” one Instagram user commented on the post.

“I’m not sure I can breathe after seeing that photo…. wOw,” another follower wrote.

“@yanitayancheva you are fabulous I LOVE YOU…,” one more fan penned.