Antje Utgaard Shows Off Plenty Of Cleavage In Black Leather For Racy Halloween Snap

Antje Utgaard is treating her Instagram followers to a racy snap to get them geared up for Halloween, though she’s still looking for some help on what she’ll wear for the day.

The blond-haired beauty took to the social media site this week to upload a picture of herself dressed in a black leather jacket that was unzipped at the top, giving fans a glimpse of her curves. Utgaard held her hand in her long and wavy hair as she shot a sultry look to the camera in the snap, which was shared in her Instagram stories. The cleavage-baring outfit was apparently part of a costume, and was paired with a lacy black hair bow and a caption wondering if it was Halloween yet. She finished the comment with a winking emoji and an animal emoji.

It was not clear what look she was pulling off, though it appeared to be something of a dry run for next week’s holiday as she posed in what looked to be the living room of a home. There is a chance that fans could see more of the racy outfit soon, as there was a camera tripod set up behind Utgaard as she struck a pose for the more casual photo. Her profile shot also appeared to show her wearing the same revealing costume as she struck a pose, hinting that there is more to come from her Halloween-inspired look.

Utgaard’s final pick for a Halloween costume could be more intricate than the leather ensemble seen in the Instagram story, as Utgaard has a history of making waves and picking some over-the-top looks for the holiday. Back in 2017, she wore an Egyptian pharaoh inspired look for a Maxim party, showing off plenty of curves in the tiny top that went along with the outfit. The get-up attracted some viral interest at the time.

Utgaard may have gotten her celebrations started a bit early this year. Immediately following the image of her black leather look, she shared a series of videos of a record player spinning some tunes, including one short video where a glass that appeared to be filled with alcohol sat atop the spinning record as it played.

David Crotty / Getty Images

Utgaard’s social media followers are likely quite used to seeing her showing off her famous curves. The Playboy model’s social media feed is filled with similar racy images, featuring her in revealing workout gear and skimpy bikinis that put her shapely physique on display.