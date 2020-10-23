Derek Hough Shares Behind-The-Scenes Video Of Smoking-Hot ‘DWTS’ Paso Doble With Girlfriend Hayley Erbert

The clip showed both the pleasure and pain of creating the technically perfect dance performance.

Derek Hough shared a behind-the-scenes video with Instagram of the work that went into crafting the smoking-hot Paso Doble he performed alongside longtime girlfriend Hayley Erbert on the most recent episode of Dancing with the Stars. Derek, who is sitting in for Len Goodman as a judge this season, took to the ballroom floor for the first time in three years and thrilled his fans with one of the most dynamic and sizzling performances Derek had ever created.

While the dance appeared to have been effortless as the two moved around the floor in sync with one another, it took a lot of dedication to ensure their moves appeared seamless.

The clip began with the two in costume for the Monday, October 19 episode of the competition series. Derek wore a sheer black shirt and coordinating slim-fit pants. Hayley rocked a flesh-toned long, sleeved gown with a high neckline. It featured a thigh-high slit in the front and bright red appliques that stood out on the garment.

The clip quickly segued into a video taken in a rehearsal room. Both Derek and Hayley were dressed in dark-colored ensembles as they worked on the intricate choreography. He spun a large, red satin cape around in front of him. Derek attempted to give some constructive criticism to his longtime girlfriend, who laughed as she told him not to tell her what to do. The two sat on the wooden floor of the rehearsal room where Hayley exclaimed that everything hurt.

In the following sequence, Derek lay face down on a massage table while a therapist applied a technique called cupping to his back. This therapy reportedly assists with pain, inflammation, blood flow, and relaxation.

The couple was visible during dress rehearsal. Hayley watched Derek from the wings in a black face mask in compliance with the COVID-19 health standards set by the show for those on set when they are not on stage. In the next scene, Hayley held an ice pack to her temple and revealed she was accidentally struck in the head.

The video ended as Hayley announced it was show day.

Fans of the couple applauded all their dedication and hard work.

“I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again. Hands down, the most beautiful, artistic, challenging, powerful performance. And you guys’ synchronicity????!!!” remarked one fan.

“SICKEST MOST GORGEOUS DANCE EVER,” wrote a second fan followed by a series of red emoji hearts.

“You were phenomenal! My 4-year-old daughter has watched it about 100 times and tries to dance like Hayley,” admitted a third Instagram user.

“Amazing couple!!! It really shows your passion, you put all your heart/ souls!! No words to describe how amazing the result is!!!” stated a fourth fan.