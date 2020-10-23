Sarah Houchens Shows Off Enviable Buns In Nothing But Bikini Bottoms In Racy New Snaps

Sarah brought the heat to her Instagram page on Thursday.

Sarah Houchens gave her one million-plus Instagram followers something to talk about this week when she shared a racy new set of snaps that saw her showing some serious skin.

The 25-year-old left little to the imagination in the Thursday afternoon upload, letting it all hang out in nothing but a pair of black bikini bottoms. The swimwear boasted a scandalous thong style that left Sarah’s perky booty almost completely exposed as she worked the camera, while also flashing a glimpse of her shapely thighs. It had a thick, curved waistband that sat high up on her hips, accentuating her tiny waist and hourglass silhouette.

A geotag indicated that Sarah was in Los Angeles, California for the photoshoot. She was set up outside in a dimly lit area that was filled with luscious greenery, giving the snaps a slightly tropical vibe. There appeared to be a white bench just a short distance behind her, though the model opted to stand for the photos.

Sarah posed first in profile to the camera, twisting at the hips to gaze back at the lens with an intense and alluring stare. She crossed her bronzed arms over her chest, covering her bare bosom entirely so as not to violate any of Instagram’s strict anti-nudity guidelines. Fans could, however, get a good look at her flat tummy, toned back and shoulders in the sizzling snap.

The blond bombshell turned her back completely toward the camera in the second shot, effectively hiding her face but giving her audience a full look at her enviable buns. She ran her perfectly manicured fingers through her newly dyed platinum locks, causing them to flow effortlessly down her back in gorgeous waves.

Fans were hardly shy about showing some love for the skin-baring new addition to Sarah’s feed. It racked up nearly 29,000 likes within less than a day’s time and has drawn hundreds of compliments in the comments section.

“Wow so amazing, so perfect and beautiful,” one person gushed.

“You are just unreal,” added another fan.

“‘You are legit perfect,” a third follower remarked.

“All I can say is wow,” quipped a fourth admirer.

Sarah has been treating her followers to a number of smoking hot new photos this week. On Wednesday, the social media star put on a tantalizing display as she tugged down the waistband of her booty shorts to show off her flat midsection and chiseled abs. The upload proved to be another huge hit, racking up more than 59,000 likes and 1,010 comments to date.