Ana Paula Saenz Gives Fans An Eyeful Of Busty Cleavage In Teal Cut-Out Dress, Calls Herself ‘Princess Jasmine’

Instagram model Ana Paula Saenz posted a new steamy photo set to the social media site on Friday, October 23, in which she flaunted her busty chest in a low-cut dress.

The dress was teal in color and fabricated from a shiny silk material that clung to her curvy figure. The neckline cut low across her chest, revealing her voluptuous cleavage, while the garment was secured to her upper body with straps across the shoulders. The abdomen included several cut outs and two straps that crossed her tummy in an “X” shape. The cut outs revealed plenty of skin along her sculpted midsection while emphasizing her tiny waist. The dress continued past her hips and down her legs, continuing to contour perfectly to her hourglass physique.

Ana accessorized with a black handbag and an array of jewelry that included a couple of gold bracelets, a charm bracelet, and two necklaces. She wore her long, dark tresses loose and flowing down her back and over to one shoulder from a part down the middle of her scalp. Ana also showed off a pair of red-painted nails.

The two snaps were taken against a white backdrop and Ana was photographed from the knees up. In the first slide, she posed with one hip popped to the side, drawing the eye to her sculpted booty. She held the bag in front of her with one hand while letting the other arm rest at her side. The model pulled the bulk of her hair across one shoulder and gazed down at the floor with her lips slightly parted.

In the second snap, Ana let both arms rest at her side while she continued to look away from the camera. She perched one leg on her toes, which served to elongate her lower half while still drawing attention to her curvy hips.

The photoshoot took place in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, according to the geotag. In the caption of the post, Ana wrote the name of the Disney character Princess Jasmine. The photos earned several thousand likes and a few dozen comments within the first half an hour of appearing on the photo-sharing site. Many of her fans gushed over her beauty and expressed their love for her in their comments.

One fan corrected the model in their comment, writing that she was “Princess Ana” and not Jasmine.

“Looking so beautiful, love your nice dress,” another Instagram user commented.

“Absolutely stunning,” one more follower chimed in.