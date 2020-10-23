Christie Brinkley Stuns In Red, White, & Blue Swimsuit While Rocking High Heels In Sexy Throwback

Christie Brinkley is the latest celebrity to use her platform to get her followers to hit the voting booth. The mother of three took to her wildly popular Instagram page on October 22 to share a sultry throwback shot and voting message to go with it.

The photo captured Christie posed against a plain backdrop. The model bent her figure at the waist, popping her derriere back to accentuate her curves. She posed in profile, turning her head toward the camera and looking over her shoulder with a big smile. Christie placed both hands on the brim of her cap as she worked it for the camera like a pro.

She opted for a patriotic swimsuit that did her body nothing but favors. The garment’s top was trimmed with loose, white fabric and its large armholes teased a peek of sideboob while leaving her toned arms on display. The swimsuit’s body was blue and clung tightly to Christie’s midsection, accentuating her tiny frame and slender waist.

Like the top, the bottom was decorated with a red fringe that looked like a skirt. It boasted a high-rise design that showed off Christie’s long and lean stems in their entirety. She also added a pair of vibrant heels that added a few inches to her frame.

Christie rocked a patriotic cap with red and white stripes and blue stars. It appeared as though her hair was pulled back, and the front of her bangs was styled and swept across her forehead. In the caption of the update, Christie joked that she would wear this outfit to the polling place, reminding Instagrammers that early voting in New York starts on Saturday. She also used several hashtags to make her point.

The photo has only been live on her feed overnight, but it hasn’t taken fans long to notice it. As of this writing, more than 7,000 have double-tapped the update, and 200-plus left compliments. Some Instagrammers let the model know their plans to vote while countless others raved over her bombshell body.

“Humorous, poignant & oh so beautiful! Thanks for bringing your bright light always,” one follower gushed, adding a series of flame, heart, and an American flag emoji.

“I’m pretty sure that you’d get EVERYONE to vote,” another social media user exclaimed.

“Wow…look at those legs, who did you say I should vote for again…lol,” another joked.

“Christie Brinkley I could imagine if went to a polling place you cause a riot lol Always beautiful and breathtaking I voted already hoping for a great debate,” a fourth fan chimed in, adding a few red hearts.