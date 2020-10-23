‘Selling Sunset’ Blonde Bombshell Christine Quinn Sparkles In Backless Top For Sultry Photoshoot

Selling Sunset breakout star Christine Quinn treated her followers to yet another sizzling snap on Instagram. On Thursday, the reality TV favorite uploaded an image of herself in a sparkly backless top, as she struck a sultry pose for the camera that perfectly showed off her striking appearence.

Christine showcased her Barbie doll good looks in the photo, with her long blond hair styled in sleek old Hollywood waves. She sparkled in a strapless top in a silver sequined material that gave the shot a super glamorous feel. The back of the garment featured two thick bands of material that wrapped around Christine’s shoulder blades and waist, and left plenty of skin on show. In characteristic over-the-top style, the TV personality teamed the glittering piece with long silver gloves in a silky material that reached her upper arms.

The small screen star looked every inch the Hollywood glamour queen in the photo, as she posed against a plain beige backdrop with her back turned towards the camera. Christine glanced over her left shoulder and made eye-contact with the viewer as she slightly parted her lips, which made for a particularly seductive expression.

The post clearly struck a chord with the Texas native’s 1.3 million-strong Instagram followership, as it racked up almost 70,000 likes in just 15 hours. A number of Christine’s fans also took the comments section to share their thoughts on the sultry snap.

“Love how you wear your hair and love your entire style and adore you,” wrote one commenter, who added a string of four heart-eye emoji to their words.

“Those eyes r always my fave,” revealed another fan, referring to Christine’s piercing baby blues.

“This is definitely your colour! I love it.. you look so beautiful,” added a third admirer, alongside two pink sparkly heart emoji.

Christine is a big fan of playing around with her appearance, and in her latest snap looked almost unrecognizable from a recent beauty shot. The previous image — uploaded on October 10 — boasted an attention-demanding fiery aesthetic. As The Inquisitr reported, Christine rocked vibrant orange locks for the striking image. She posed with her hand resting on the side of her face, and sported a dark brown jacket covered with the classic Louis Vuitton print in a lighter brown. Smoke appeared to be emerging from the influencer’s mouth in the shot, as she stared down the lens with a steely gaze. Christine accessorized the high-fashion look with a chunky silver bracelet covered in jewels, and a delicate necklace with a heart pendant. You can see the post here.