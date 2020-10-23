Sacha Baron Cohen Responds To Rudy Giuliani In Character Following Compromising ‘Borat 2’ Scene

Sacha Baron Cohen has now responded to the compromising Borat 2 scene starring Rudy Giuliani. Taking to Borat Sagdiyev’s official Twitter account on Thursday, Cohen hilariously responded as his Kazakh alter-ego.

While wearing his signature gray suit, Cohen’s character started things off by defending “America’s Mayor” Giuliani.

“What was an innocent sexy-time encounter between a consenting man and my 15-year-old daughter has been turned into something disgusting by fake news media.”

Later in the clip, Cohen’s hilarious character sent out a warning to those who may be misconstruing Giuliani’s appearance.

“I warn you, anyone else tries this and Rudolph will not hesitate to reach into his legal briefs and whip out his subpoenas.”

OFFICIAL STATEMENT FROM BORAT SAGDIYEV pic.twitter.com/vM92Lam5vV — Borat (@BoratSagdiyev) October 23, 2020

As reported by The Inquisitr, early reviewers of the movie detailed an uncomfortable scene starring the former mayor of New York City on Wednesday.

In the scene, Giuliani is interviewed by Borat’s teenage daughter, Tutar, played by 24-year-old actor Maria Bakalova. Tutar, who’s posing as a TV reporter, then invites him to her hotel room for drinks following the interview.

Once in the room, which is filled with secret cameras, Giuliani seems to reach for his pants to touch his privates right before Borat barges into the room.

Giuliani — who thought he was getting interviewed by a conservative TV channel to discuss Trump’s administration and the COVID-19 crisis — called the NYPD upon seeing Cohen, as reported by Page Six. The incident took place at New York City’s The Mark Hotel in July.

Not long after reviewers reported about the scene, Giuliani responded in a series of tweets, calling Cohen a “stone-cold liar.” He also accused the media of using this as a distraction from his effort to expose “the criminality and depravity” of Joe Biden and his associates.

“The Borat video is a complete fabrication. I was tucking in my shirt after taking off the recording equipment,” he wrote on Twitter.

Shortly after Borat posted his statement, fans took to social media to react to the cheeky video.

“Deceased at Rudy reaching into his legal briefs and whipping out his subpoenis,” one fan commented on Twitter.

“Borat may end up saving America,” another fan tweeted.

“Can’t wait for NY’s favorite mayor to be immortalized for this years Macy’s Parade,” a third fan wrote in a tweet.

“The best play on words I’ve ever heard in my LIFE,” another person tweeted.

Borat’s highly anticipated sequel was released exclusively on Amazon Prime on Friday, October 23.