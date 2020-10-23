Kelly Clarkson Slays In Red Mini Dress With Western Flair While Performing Harry Styles Song

Kelly stunned with her take on 'Watermelon Sugar.'

Kelly Clarkson rocked a cute ensemble with plenty of country charm for her latest “Kellyoke” segment on her eponymous talk show.

Ahead of the airing of Friday’s episode, her musical performance was shared on the official YouTube page for The Kelly Clarkson Show. While it might currently be pumpkin spice season, she decided to revisit the sunny season by covering Harry Styles’ summer hit “Watermelon Sugar.”

Kelly, 38, often stuns her fans with her impeccable style, and her latest look had a flirty and fun vibe that was sure to make them smile. It included a red mini dress that featured a paisley pattern similar to the design commonly found on bandannas. The print added some rustic Western flair to her look. The garment also had a button-up front and a high neckline with a crisp pointed collar. Long bell sleeves with puckered shoulders were a boho-chic touch.

Kelly wore a wide black belt with a silver buckle that featured a pointed shape and a prong-style closure. The accessory cinched her in to emphasize the shape of her slim waist. She gave her outfit a modern twist by wearing a pair of black tights underneath her dress, and she finished her look with a pair of black stilettos with pointed toes. Her footwear added a little height to her petite frame while also enhancing her legs’ toned appearance.

For her hairstyle, Kelly rocked a center part, and she wore her silky blond locks styled in soft waves. The only visible jewelry she wore was a pair of small stud earrings.

Kelly’s voice was smooth, soulful, and sultry as she crooned the evocative lyrics of “Watermelon Sugar.” She added a little more drama to the song by embellishing the chorus with plenty of her stunning vibrato. The heavy use of electric guitar gave the pop tune a retro ’70s vibe.

Her intimate performance took place on the stage of her show’s studio, where she stood in front of her backup band. The stage was rather dark at first, and the dim lighting made it feel like she was performing at a small nightclub rather than on daytime TV. Eventually, small green and pink spotlights behind Kelly began moving along with the beat of the song. The colors were possibly meant to reference the sweet and juicy fruit mentioned in the lyrics.

Kelly’s take on the tune was a smash hit, and her fans let her know how much they loved it in the YouTube comments section.

“Incredible!!! love Harry’s version but man this is awesome,” one fan wrote.

“Can Kelly and Harry duet together please?” another viewer begged.

“That’s literally one of the best music covers I have ever heard… she is amazing and will always be,” read a third message.