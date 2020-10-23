Olivia Culpo Shows Off Her Famously Long Legs In Tiny Black Leather Shorts In Latest Instagram Update

Olivia Culpo took to popular social media platform Instagram on Thursday, October 22, to post a new photo set in which she stunned in a chic outfit that exposed her famously long legs.

The ensemble consisted of a pair of black leather shorts and a white top. The sleeveless top was tucked into the shorts and featured wide holes around her arms. The shorts rose high on her waist and extended to the tops of her thighs, leaving the length of her lean legs on display. She added a belt that featured several gold embellishments along the front, including a couple of chains. A pocket could also be seen along her outer thigh.

Olivia wore her long, brunette tresses loose and slicked down along her head from a part down the middle of her scalp. She accessorized with a pair of large, gold dangling earrings and flaunted a set of manicured fingernails. The model completed the look with a pair of black high heels that included a textured strip of material across the top of her feet.

The fashion influencer posted several photos from the first press day for the fashion brand she shares with her two sisters, CULPOS x INC. According to the caption on the post, the collection is set to launch at Macy’s on October 27. Among the photos of Olivia sitting in a dressing room chair for hair and makeup preparations were snaps of her sisters and her nephew Remi. In one slide, the toddler was featured in a lion’s costume while a separate video clip showed him sitting on Olivia’s lap in a conference room.

In addition to the humans present for the press day, Olivia’s dog Oliver also made an appearance. He was photographed sitting on laps and jumping around the room while Remi played in his costume. Although Olivia wrote in her caption that the day had been crazy so far, the group also appeared to be enjoying themselves.

Olivia’s Instagram followers left plenty of love for the photos, giving the post more than 110,000 likes and a couple of hundred comments within the first several hours.

“[T]his is hilarious and so amazing,” one Instagram user wrote in the comments section.

“So entertaining especially with Remi lol,” another follower commented.

“@oliviaculpo I love you but most days I’m here for Remi content,” one more fan chimed in, adding a laughing face emoji to convey that they were joking.

Other social media users told Olivia that she was gorgeous, perfect, and even a fashion icon in their messages.