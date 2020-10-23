Rachel Ward Flaunts Curvy Hips In Skimpy Bikini & White Crochet Skirt

Rachel added a sunhat to the ensemble.

Rachel Ward soaked up the sun in her latest set of Instagram snaps. The gorgeous model flaunted her curvy hips in a skimpy bikini and crochet skirt as she delighted her 623,000 followers in the process.

Rachel slayed the revealing look as she opted for a soft pink bikini that featured a purple, and beige color pattern that looked great against her tanned skin. The straps were thin and helped to accentuate her muscled arms and shoulders. The garment also featured a low-cut neckline that flashed her ample cleavage.

The matching bottoms were covered by a white crochet skirt. The cover-up fit snugly around Rachel’s slender waist and clung to her hips. The skirt also included racy cutouts and a thigh-high slit that exposed her killer legs to the world.

Rachel’s accessories were nearly as gorgeous as her ensemble. She complemented her beach look with a pair of dangling earrings and a light-colored handbag slung over her shoulder. She completed the style with a tan sunhat on her head and some white heels.

In the first photo, Rachel posed with her back arched and her hands behind her. She tilted her head and stared into the camera. The second shot featured the model with her hip pushed out and one hand behind her neck. The final snaps saw Rachel holding a pair of sunglasses and she wore a sultry expression on her face.

Her long, blonde hair was styled in sleek, straight strands that hung down her back and lightly brushed over the tops of both of her shoulders.

Rachel’s followers immediately began to respond to the post by clicking the like button more than 3,900 times within the first hour after it was uploaded to her feed. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave nearly 80 message during that time.

“Unreal my gal,” one follower declared.

“Actually insane,” another stated.

“Sexy foxy lady absolutely gorgeous sexy outfit,” a third comment read.

“Omg this is cuteee,” a fourth user wrote.

The model’s fans have grown accustomed to seeing her showcase her incredible physique in racy ensembles such as scanty lingerie, teeny bathing suits, and tight tops in her uploads.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Rachel recently drew the attention of her admirers when she opted for an emerald green lingerie piece as she lounged in bed. That post also proved to be a popular one among fans. It’s pulled in more than 18,000 likes and over 330 comments thus far.