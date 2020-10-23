Republican Pollster Explains Why It Is ‘Virtually Impossible’ For Donald Trump To Beat Joe Biden

In an interview with CNBC on Friday, prominent Republican pollster Frank Luntz discussed the 2020 presidential election.

He weighed in on Thursday’s debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, suggesting that the president had a good night, but that the Democrat is still a strong favorite to win on November 3.

“You got to give Trump a minor victory because he’ll bring some [undecided] voters home, and it’ll close the race a little bit,” Luntz said.

“But in the end, I think Joe Biden won the war.”

Despite his strong performance, Trump does not stand a chance against Biden, Luntz argued. He said that even if the polls are as wrong as they were in 2016, when Trump beat Hillary Clinton, it is “virtually impossible” for him to win.

With only 11 days until Election Day, Biden is ahead of the Trump in most nationwide and battleground state polls. Per the RealClearPolitics average of polling data, Trump is trailing Biden in the swing states of Pennsylvania, Florida, Michigan, Wisconsin, Arizona and North Carolina.

According to Luntz, Trump and Biden’s answers to the final question last night showed why the Democrat is in a much stronger position.

The commander-in-chief did not actually answer the question, he dodged it and attacked his opponent.

“If he gets in, you will have a depression the likes of which you’ve never seen. Your 401(k)s will go to hell, and it’ll be a very very sad day for this country,” he said.

In contrast, Biden made what seemed like an honest appeal to all Americans.

“I’m an American president. I represent all of you. Whether you voted for me or against me, I’m going to make sure you’re represented. I’m going to give you hope,” he stated.

Luntz, who watched the debate with a handful of undecided voters, added that his focus group had complaints about both candidates. They took issue with Trump’s combative approach and expressed concern over the Democrat’s reluctance to clearly state his policy positions.

"In the mind of undecided voters, @realDonaldTrump won. But he did not win by a significant margin," says @FrankLuntz. "@JoeBiden did well enough. I don't think it changes the trajectory at all." pic.twitter.com/P007g7GIIu — Squawk Box (@SquawkCNBC) October 23, 2020

Luntz has previously suggested that the 2020 race is Biden’s to lose.

In an interview earlier this week, the pollster described Trump’s campaign as the “worst” he has ever seen, opining that the commander-in-chief and his allies have focused their attention on issues most voters don’t care about.

Morry Gash-Pool / Getty Images

Instead of offering solutions to the coronavirus pandemic and presenting their plans to revive the economy, Luntz explained, Trump’s team has zeroed in on the purported scandals involving Biden’s son, Hunter.