Nicky Gile Gives Fans A Peek Of Her Bare Derrière In Flirty Miniskirt

Model Nicky Gile got a little flirty with her latest Instagram update. The beauty looked chic and sexy in which she sported a skimpy crop top and a miniskirt that put her fit physique on display.

Nicky was dressed all in black. Her top had thin shoulder straps and a low-cut neckline. It fit her ample chest snugly, and the bottom cut off at her ribs showing off her flat abs. Her miniskirt had a mid-rise waist and pleats. The number was extremely short, giving her the opportunity to flaunt her booty. The model also sported a pair of black combat boots, which gave her outfit an edgy vibe.

The popular influencer wore her blond locks parted in the middle and styled straight.

She accessorized with a gold necklace, and carried a black handbag.

Nicky teased her fans in the first frame, lifting the hem of her skirt and showing off her bare cheeks. She bent one knee and lifted one foot while she looked downward with a smile on her face.

The second picture caught Nicky from behind. She arched her back, flashing the bottom of her derrière. Her hair cascaded down her back, drawing attention to her slim waistline. The photo captured all of Nicky’s body, showcasing her toned legs.

Nicky faced the lens in the third slide. She lifted the front of the skirt while gazing at the camera with a sultry expression on her face. She posed with one leg in front of the other, flaunting her shapely thighs.

The last snap showed Nicky from a side angle striking a flirty pose. She bent one knee and arched her back, flaunting her rear end. She held the purse on front of her body while she looked off to one side. The wind caught the ends of her long locks and blew a few strands across her face.

In the caption, she mentioned the boots.

Her fans seemed to be interested in more than the boots.

“All I noticed was the skirt lol,” joked one admirer.

“You are lovely and very sexy lady,” a second Instagram user wrote, adding several kiss and flame emoji.

“Damn you are always so stunning,” a third comment read.

“If she doesn’t get your blood pressure up, you are dead,” quipped a fourth fan.

Earlier this month, Nicky thrilled her followers with a sultry update that saw her wearing her jeans undone and pulled down over her hips. She sported a feminine embroidered, floral bra that put her cleavage on display.