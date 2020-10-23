Lily Allen Graces Cover Of ‘Style’ Magazine In Low-Cut Fendi Dress & Snakeskin-Print Heels

British singer Lily Allen took to Instagram to inform fans that she is the latest cover girl for Style magazine. The issue will be available with The Sunday Times newspaper on October 25.

The “Somewhere Only We Know” hitmaker stunned in a low-cut white dress that featured tassels hanging off all over. The item of clothing displayed her decolletage and fell just above her knees. Allen paired the ensemble with snakeskin-print heels that gave her some extra height and showed off her pedicured toes. She showcased the tattoos on her right wrist and accessorized with a bracelet. Allen styled her dark hair up with a full fringe and kept her nails short for the occasion.

The BRIT Award winner was captured in a bathroom that was decorated with red tiles. Allen was snapped sitting down on a raised surface while applying a coat of red lipstick to her lips. She rested her left arm on the wall beside her and gazed directly at the camera lens with a mouth-open expression.

Within the issue, the entertainer discussed love, marriage, and sex toys.

In September, Allen got married to Stranger Things actor David Harbour in Las Vegas. Earlier this week, she launched her own vibrator with Womanzier called Liberty.

In the tags, she credited Fendi for her dress, Miu Miu for her footwear, Chanel for her lipstick, Ellen von Unwerth for the photography, and her stylist Verity Parker.

For her caption, Allen asked fans to guess what she “did next” after this shoot took place. She stated she will be gifting someone with the most likes the Liberty product.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 11,000 likes and over 280 comments, proving to be very popular with her 1.4 million followers.

“Went to America rescued Britney Spears and collaborated on a new song,” one user wrote.

“Became even more of a national treasure than she already was,” another person shared.

“TOOK OVER THE WORLD!!!” remarked a third fan.

“Wrote a sequel to your book,” a fourth admirer commented.

Making statements with her choice of fashion is nothing new for Allen. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wore a pink-and-range top that matched the colors of her vibrator. The entertainer paired the ensemble with high-waisted orange pants and painted her short nails with a coat of pink polish. Allen sported her dark hair up in a bun and posed in front of a plain peach backdrop. The snapshot made quite the impression with her social media audience and gathered in more than 100,000 likes.