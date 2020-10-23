Madison Woolley Shows Some Skin In Unbuttoned Shirt

Madison went pantsless in the snaps.

Madison Woolley left little to the imagination in her most recent Instagram update on Friday morning. The stunning blonde opted for a pair of black bottoms and an unbuttoned shirt as she indicated to her 557,000 followers that the photos depicted her being blinded by the bright sun.

In the sexy snaps, Madison looked hotter than ever as she rocked an oversized top. The garment boasted long sleeves, which she cuffed to fit better. She left the shirt totally undone expect for a button right above her hips in order to expose some of her bare skin underneath.

Fans got a tiny peek at her flat tummy in the top. She added a pair of black bottoms, which were barely visible under the button-up. The pantsless look also put her killer thighs and legs in full view, and she accessorized the minimal look with a dainty ring on her finger.

In the first photo, Madison sat on a balcony as she shielded her eyes from the sunlight while bending her knees and looking out at the horizon with a cup and saucer in her hand. The second shot featured her with a hand over her chest. In the final pic, she held the cup to her lips while looking relaxed.

In the background of the snaps, a clear blue sky could be seen. Some green foliage and tall buildings were also visible. She geotagged her location as Sydney, Australia.

She wore her blond hair parted down the middle. The locks were styled in loose waves that brushed over her back and shoulders.

Madison’s followers wasted no time sharing their appreciation for the post by clicking the like button more than 8,800 times within the first six hours after it went live on the platform. Her supporters also offered up nearly 80 messages in the comments section.

“Look at dem legs whoot whoo,” one follower declared.

“Madison! You’re killing it,” another gushed.

“Looks like a beautiful morning!” a third social media user wrote.

“Beautiful you. I believe that you are blinding the sun,” a fourth comment read.

The model doesn’t seem to have any qualms about flaunting her fit figure in racy outfits online. She’s become known for rocking teeny tops, sexy bathing suits, and tight workout gear.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Madison recently piqued the interest of her followers when she opted for a colorful string bikini while posing on the beach. To date, that snap has reeled in more than 16,000 likes and over 200 comments.