Bru Luccas Goes Braless Under Daringly Low-Cut Overalls & Flaunts Voluptuous Chest

Instagram model Bru Luccas posted a new video clip to the popular social media site on Thursday, October 22, in which she flaunted her voluptuous chest beneath a pair of low-cut overalls.

The light-wash jean overalls included bell-bottom pants that extended to the ground, partly covering the model’s bare feet. The bodice dipped low on her chest and barely covered her busty cleavage, revealing that she opted not to wear a bra underneath. As the material cut in along the abdomen, viewers also got a glimpse of her sideboob. The overalls contoured to Bru’s curves, emphasizing her narrow waist, ample hips, and sculpted booty. They included a pair of pockets along the back and a large pocket across the front.

Bru completed the look with a red headband that was tied on top of her head and pulled her brunette tresses away from her face. She flaunted a set of manicured fingernails as well.

The short video took place in the driveway of what appeared to be a large warehouse. As Bru walked from one side to the other, the camera followed her to take in a wide expanse of desert scenery. As Bru wrote Joshua Tree in a hashtag that she left in the caption of the post, her followers could assume that the video was filmed in the Californian national park.

The clip began with the model turned away from the camera with one foot perched on her toes. She sent a sultry gaze over one shoulder before turning around and showing off the frontal view. She began walking toward the camera, giving her fans an eyeful of her bare upper half while she squinted against the glare of the setting sun. The videographer followed her to the edge of the driveway where she stopped and looked out at the horizon.

In addition to writing the name of the location in her caption, Bru left a couple of emoji, which included a red heart and a plant. In the location of the geotag, she added the name of the song playing in the background — Lana Del Rey’s “Born To Die.” The clip earned plenty of attention from Bru’s followers, gaining more than 115,000 likes and over 1,300 comments within the first day.

“Omg…those fit perfectly,” one Instagram user wrote in their comment.

“So beautiful, just PERFECT,” another follower commented, adding several rows of purple and black heart emoji.

“Your curves are incredible,” a third fan chimed in.