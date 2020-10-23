Katie Bell Teases Underboob In Tiny Crop Top & Black Panties: ‘Tell Me Something Good’

Katie Bell returned to Instagram on October 22, sharing a racy set of snaps that saw her in minimal clothing. The model broke her three-day silence, and her 1.9 million fans seemed thrilled with the skin-baring display.

The post included two photos that showed Katie lounging in a bed with a wood headboard. The wall behind her was painted a neutral color, and a neon lightning bolt drew further attention to the space. The bed was made with crisp white linens, and it had pillows to match. Katie appeared to be surfing the net, as a sticker-covered laptop sat in front of her.

In the first image in the series, the model laid on her side, resting her head against one hand and draping the other near her derriere. She averted her gaze off-camera and pursed her lips slightly. The second snapshot showed Katie resting on the same bed, slightly altering her pose.

She opted for a smoking-hot ensemble that left little to the imagination. On her upper half, Katie sported a white crop top that teased a peek of underboob. The garment had a black-and-white checkerboard graphic on the front, along with letters that read “Sponsor Me” across her chest. Its thick straps left her toned arms bare, and the sexy cut allowed Katie to flaunt her toned abs in their entirety.

She teamed her top with a pair of black panties that fit her like a glove. The garment had a thick logo band that stretched a few inches below her navel, highlighting her trim waist and midsection. Its high-cut design allowed Katie to show off her sculpted and bronzed thighs.

Katie pulled her silky brunette tresses halfway back, and a few loose pieces of hair fell to frame her face. The rest of her locks cascaded over her shoulders and back.

The update has not gone unnoticed, and Katie’s loyal fans have quickly flooded it with love. More than 65,000 double-tapped the post, while 600-plus took to the comments section to shower the model with compliments.

“Incredibly sexy babe, and I am digging the neon lightning bolt too,” one follower commented.

“Perfect combination of sexy and cute – love it!” a second admirer exclaimed, adding a few red hearts to the end of their comment.

“Getting your new lit and beautiful post notification always makes me so happy,” a third user chimed in.

“Wow. This is what a really beautiful lady should look like… so pretty!!! Amazing!!!” one more person wrote with a string of red hearts near the end of their comment.