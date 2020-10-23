Jon Bon Jovi Shares Concert Pics & Message For Fans: ‘Looking Forward To Playing ‘2020’ Live For You Soon’

Jon Bon Jovi shared two flashback concert pics taken during his previous world tour and a message with his fans on Instagram. The snaps and his statement excited Jon’s 759,000 followers, who hit the “like” button over 75,000 times. The rock ‘n’ roll superstar, who recently released his band’s 15th studio album titled Bon Jovi 2020, is hopeful he will be able to eventually perform in front of a crowd so fans can hear the new tunes in a live setting.

In a slideshow of two black-and-white photographs taken by Bon Jovi tour photographer David Bergman, Jon looked every inch a rock ‘n’ roll star as he thrilled the crowd during the “This House Is Not For Sale Tour,” which crisscrossed the United States, Europe, South America, Oceania, and Asia from February 2019 through October 2019.

In the first photograph, he stood on stage in front of a large crowd. Jon looked directly at the photographer during the show. He stood with his right hand raised straight up in the air, with his palm faced toward the camera. His left hand was extended directly into its frame. Jon pursed his lips in the pic. His salt-and-pepper hair was fashioned into waves and was parted on the right side. The rocker wore a black jacket atop what appeared to be a white shirt. He rocked black jeans with a wide belt at his waist. A microphone stand was seen directly behind him.

The second image displayed the back of Jon’s jacket. It had the words “Not For Sale” written atop it, an homage to the title of the album. The lettering was in an Old English style. The photograph showed Jon’s backside as he leaned atop the balls of his feet while singing. The wiring to an earpiece ran up the back of the jacket, and the pack was tucked in the rear right pocket of his pants.

The image may have been taken during the band’s stop at New York’s Madison Square Garden in April 2017. Its recognizable upper dome was seen in the snap.

Fans loved the pics and the message Jon shared for the future. They expressed their feelings in the comments section of the two snaps.

“Just like all the other tours, what a fun time that was. Looking forward to seeing the 2020 songs live one day. I think ‘Limitless,’ ‘DWYC,’ ‘Beautiful Drug,’ ‘Brothers in Arms’ and ‘Shine’ are going to be my favorite songs live in a packed stadium one day & everyone’s singing along with their camera lights out,” wrote one fan.

“LEGEND! I can’t wait to see you on stage again. We really need you. You are a legend! I really can’t wait to see you sing these beautiful songs. You’re the best,” exclaimed a second follower.

“You look so handsome here,” penned a third Instagram user.