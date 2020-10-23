Belle Lucia Flaunts Cleavage In Satin Two-Piece Set

Belle Lucia has been posting several sizzling snapshots on her Instagram page lately. Most have shown her in sexy outfits that flaunt her killer figure, a trend she continued in her latest upload. On October 22, the Australian model shared a sultry snap that showed her in a sexy two-piece set, tantalizing her viewers.

Belle rocked a new dark blue set from Mimii London that was made of satin fabric. It included an oversized button-down top that had long sleeves. The garment was unbuttoned down, which exposed a nice look at her cleavage.

She wore the matching high-waisted drawstring pants. The waistband obscured her navel from exposure. The trousers looked so comfortable as it had a loose fit. She paired the set with black flat sandals.

The post was a collage of four pics. In the photo on the upper left corner, she was snapped sitting on a pink cushioned chair with her legs spread. The babe leaned on the wall behind her and placed her right hand in between her thighs. Her other hand was seen grabbing some strands of hair.

The next pic on the right showed a closer look at the influencer. She looked straight into the lens and gave a seductive gaze with her head tilted to the side. The image below was similar to the first snapshot, and the last pic featured Belle raising one leg on the chair with her knee bent. A swipe to the right showed a short clip of Belle tugging at her locks as she sultrily gazed into the camera.

For the update, Belle tied her long locks into a half ponytail, leaving a few tendrils of hair loose to frame her face. Her tresses were styled in soft, loose waves. She accessorized with two layers of necklaces and rings.

Belle wrote a short caption about her attire. She also gave credit to Mimii London by tagging the brand’s Instagram page in both the post and the picture.

The latest upload has earned a lot of love from fans, as most of them dived into the comments section to shower her with compliments and various messages. Fans and a few other influencers hit the “like” button over 16,200 times and left more than 120 comments on the titillating post. Several admirers were short on words, opting to drop a trail of emoji instead.

“Beautiful, but the video is better than still,” a fan wrote.

“Hottest mama around,” gushed another admirer, adding a red heart emoji at the end of the comment.

“You are killing it!! You are so hot and so stunning,” added a third follower.