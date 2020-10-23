Andrea Garcia Fits Her Ample Assets Into Skintight Jeans While Displaying Underboob In Teeny Top

Andrea added heels to the outfit as well.

Andrea Garcia returned to her Instagram account this week to share a new post that was sure to turn the heads of her 1.8 million followers. The Venezuelan model fit her ample assets into a racy little ensemble as she posed for the camera during an outdoor stroll.

Andrea looked like a total smokeshow in the photo as she opted for a pair of skintight jeans that clung tightly to her insane booty and thick thighs. The denim also wrapped tightly around her tiny waist.

However, Andrea didn’t stop there. She also sported a barely there white crop top. The shirt boasted thin spaghetti straps that showed off her toned arms and shoulders. The garment featured a square neckline that could hardly contain her massive cleavage.

Her underboob also spilled out of the bottom the top accentuated her flat tummy and rock-hard abs in the process. She appeared to keep her accessories to a minimum, rocking only a pair of see-through stiletto heels.

Andrea posed with her body turned to the side as she stood on a sidewalk. She placed one hand near her waistline as the other grabbed at her hair. She kept her shoulders back while she arched her back and pushed her hip to the side. The model bent one knee slightly and stared into the camera with a sultry expression on her face.

In the background of the shot, a sunlit sky could be seen peeking through some trees. Grass and other green foliage were also visible.

She wore her long, dark hair parted in the middle. The locks were styled in sleek, straight strands that hung down her back and spilled over her shoulder.

Andrea’s followers didn’t hesitate to share their appreciation for the sexy snap by clicking the like button more than 40,000 times within the first 16 hours after it was shared to her feed. Her admirers also flooded the comments section with nearly 1,000 messages.

“Queen of queens,” one follower stated.

“Your beauty gracious and charisma has no measure,” another wrote.

“I don’t know how tall you are, but your beauty reaches the sky,” a third comment read.

“You are very pretty,” a fourth user gushed.

The model doesn’t appear to be shy when it comes to showcasing her hourglass figure in her online snaps. She’s often photographed wearing teeny tops, tight dresses, scanty lingerie, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Andrea recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she posed in a vibrant orange bikini on a boat. To date, that post as racked up more than 112,000 likes and over 1,800 comments.