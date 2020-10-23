Joe Biden Compares Kim Jong Un To Hitler, Slamming Donald Trump’s Relationship With North Korea

During the final debate between Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden, the former vice president compared Trump’s relationship with Kim Jong Un to appeasing Hitler before the Second World War, as The Independent reported.

In the national security portion of the debate, which was moderated by NBC correspondent Kristen Welker, Biden said that the Republican legitimized North Korea by meeting with the leader.

While Trump framed the “good relationship” between the United States and the communist state as a positive development, the Democrat accused the president of cozying up to a “thug.” He pointed out that the North Koreans now have a much more enhanced missile capability and would hypothetically be able to reach U.S. territory with greater ease.

“Having a good relationship with leaders of other countries is a good thing,” Trump said at the end of his opponent’s remarks.

“We had a good relationship with Hitler before he, in fact, invaded the rest of Europe. Come on,” Biden responded.

Trump recalled how he spoke with Barack Obama about how North Korea posed the country’s biggest foreign policy problem before his inauguration.

“He indicated we would be in a war with North Korea … guess what, it would be a nuclear war … in the meantime I have a very good relationship with him,” said Trump.

“Different kind of a guy, but he probably says the same thing about me. We have a different kind of a relationship, we have a very good relationship and there’s no war,” the Republican candidate continued.

Trump also asserted Obama tried to meet with Kim but was turned down because Kim “didn’t like him.”

Biden, however, stated that Obama didn’t meet with Kim during his time in office because he refused to back down from demanding that North Korea become a nuclear-free zone. Biden said he also wouldn’t meet with Kim if he won the presidency unless the Korean peninsula agreed to denuclearization.

As TIME reported, it’s true that Trump’s relationship with Pyongyang has improved since his first years in office when the president called Kim “Little Rocket Man.” The U.S. and North Korea have engaged in a detente of sorts after Trump met Kim face-to-face in the spring of 2018, taking a presidential walk across the demilitarized zone into North Korea. But there is evidence that Kim has continued to bolster his nuclear arsenal since that trip.

Pyongyang is believed to have a dozen or more nuclear warheads and several hundred ballistic missiles capable of hitting South Korea, Japan, and American military bases. North Korea has also allegedly developed long-range missiles that experts say would be able to strike every major city in the continental United States. On October 10, the nation’s military held a parade demonstrating a wide range of weaponry, including four of the biggest intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) ever seen in North Korea.

