Hilary Duff Shares Sweet Series Of Snaps From Pottery Night With Her Son Luca Comrie

Singer and actress Hilary Duff surprised her 15.7 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a series of snaps captured when she was out on a “date night” with her son, Luca Comrie.

In the first shot, the duo were seated at a rustic table covered in all kinds of clay and crafting materials. Hilary looked casual in an oversized chocolate brown sweater and had a black knit cap placed over top of her blond locks. She covered her face with a black-and-white checkered mask, and was engrossed in the process of shaping a piece of pottery. She accessorized with a few golden necklaces, adding some metallic details to her ensemble. Luca likewise rocked a casual outfit, wearing a gray T-shirt and matching face mask, both with some black embellishments.

In the second slide, the duo turned their focus away from their projects and glanced at the camera. They both had their hands resting atop their lumps of clay ready to be formed, and the alternate angle gave Hilary’s fans a glimpse into the space where the two were having fun together. Pendant lamps studded the ceiling, shining down light on the different workstations, and one wall was covered in shelving filled with different objects and supplies.

Hilary followed up the sweet snaps of her and her son with a few slides that focused on Luca and the piece he was crafting. He appeared to receive help from a woman dressed in a patterned top and black overalls, but still remained engrossed in the item he was putting together. She also included one photo, the fourth image, in which she gave her followers a close-up of the vase she was working on.

Her followers absolutely loved the glimpse into her special night out with Luca, and the post racked up over 21,400 likes within just 40 minutes of going live. It also received 73 comments from her audience in the same time span.

“Awe, reminds me of when you did pottery with your mom on Lizzie McGuire,” one fan wrote, referencing a role from Hilary’s past.

“Throwing is so amazing!! So relaxing and therapeutic, even if you just play,” another follower commented, loving Hilary’s choice of activity.

“Best mommy award goes to you baby!” a third fan chimed in, followed by a heart emoji.

“The best role models! Thank you for wearing a mask!” another commented.

While Hilary shares plenty of candid moments on her Instagram page, she also occasionally delights her audience with glimpses of projects she’s involved in. Just last month, as The Inquisitr reported, she thrilled her fans with a series of snaps taken from a photoshoot she did for Cosmopolitan UK in which she showed off her tattoos in an orange dress.