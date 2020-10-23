Shania Twain Dazzles Fans In Leopard-Print Top & Glittery Pants For CMT Awards Performance

Despite being in Switzerland, Shania Twain still managed to make an appearance at this year’s Country Music Television Awards. The music icon is known for her eye-catching fashion choices and made quite the statement with her outfit.

The “That Don’t Impress Me Much” hitmaker stunned in a leopard-print top with long sleeves. She tucked the item of clothing into her sparkly pants, which dazzled in the light. Twain wrapped herself up in a white cover-up that was decorated with tassels that hung off. She completed her look with matching boots and styled her wavy blond hair down for the occasion. Twain accessorized herself with hoop earrings, bracelets, and rings.

The 55-year-old treated her followers to one video and two images within one upload.

In the first slide, she attached a short video clip of herself performing her ’90s single “Whose Bed Have Your Boots Been Under?” in a local museum filled with wax figures. Behind her appeared a backdrop of the music video.

In the next frame, Twain was captured holding her microphone with both hands. The singer looked to be in the middle of her performance.

In the third and final slide, the Grammy Award winner was snapped with her backing singer and two band members. A younger version of herself was visible on the screen behind her.

Click here to watch the full performance on CMT’s official YouTube channel.

For her caption, Twain expressed how happy she was to still be a part of the ceremony despite being in another country. She thanked CMT for spotlighting so many female artists and believes their 50/50 pledge is “a step in the right direction.”

In the span of 21 hours, her post racked up more than 46,200 likes and over 900 comments, proving to be very popular with her 1.2 million followers.

“The best performer! You rock the world!! My sweet Queen!” one user wrote.

“Your performance was the highlight of the show! Congratulations ST!” another person shared.

“Loved listening to you! can’t wait to see you in concert again once all of this is over!” remarked a third fan, adding numerous heart-eyes emoji.

“You look and sound amazing,” a fourth admirer commented.

Last month, Twain made an appearance at the 2020 Zurich Film Festival along with her husband, Frédéric Thiébaud. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a black T-shirt that featured a graphic print across the front with black leather pants. Twain wore sneakers of the same color that had a white sole and sported her wavy brunette locks down.