‘Sports Illustrated’s’ ‘Curviest Model’ Hunter McGrady Shows Off Her Beautiful Curves In White Tank Top

Sports Illustrated‘s curviest model Hunter McGrady modeled a white tank top in a new Instagram share. Her 700,000 followers loved the image where she displayed some of her best assets, and they hit the “like” button on the snap over 19,000 times thus far.

The gorgeous blonde smiled happily for the camera in the up-close shot. She wore a low-cut fitted tank underneath a stunning fuzzy cocoon cardigan in a light pink color from her own line on QVC called All Worthy. In the caption, she checked in with her followers and thanked them for helping her social media page become an inclusive area where all were welcomed.

She wore a thin gold chain that had the letters of her name spelled out in the same jeweled tone.

Hunter’s hair was fashioned into soft waves that fell over the left side of her face, cascading down her shoulders and breasts. Her left arm was raised and her hand was in her hair. On the fourth finger of that hand, her gorgeous engagement ring and wedding band were visible. Hunter is married to Brian Keys.

The model posed in front of a series of shelves in a stunning walk-in closet she recently showed off in an Instagram post seen here. In that particular image, Hunter stood among her many fashionable clothing choices as she modeled a faux fur black jacket and satin pants, as reported by The Inquisitr.

Behind Hunter were several shelves dedicated to specific items of clothing and accessories. On the top shelf was an assortment of hats. An area beneath it featured a series of colorful handbags in various sizes. Over Hunter’s right shoulder, hangers displayed a number of coats in different styles. To her left, hangers held what appeared to be pants.

Fans of the stunner couldn’t wait to hit the comments section and post messages for the body-positive advocate.

“You put out there what you get back and you are so full of light babe,” wrote one fan.

“You are so beautiful and look so content and happy. I hope your confidence in real life is as pure as it is on this account,” exclaimed a second admirer, who followed up their comment with a red emoji heart.

“Your smile just brightens up my whole feed,” remarked a third Instagram user.

“She is beauty and grace, you’ve cultivated such a safe and secure space,” stated a fourth fan.